What is The Players Championship cut rule, and how is the cut line determined?

Making The Players Championship 36-hole cut is a big deal in golf, an opportunity to make history and a lot of money after the field is reduced for the final two rounds. However, The Players Championship cut rule that determines the 36-hole cut line has evolved over the years.

What is The Players Championship 36-hole cut rule?

The Players Championship cut rule dictates that the top 65 players and ties make the cut.

The Players Championship cut rule is the same as that for standard PGA Tour events with a cut. The PGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 players and ties after two rounds for almost all tournaments.

All players who make the 36-hole cut are paid according to the PGA Tour purse distribution guidance.

How is The Players Championship cut line different from the PGA Tour cut rules?

The 2022 Players Championship cut line is determined later this year than week-to-week on the PGA Tour because the cut will be made on Sunday after days of delays to the usual Friday cut day.

Compared to two of the men's major championships, The Players Championship cuts to a smaller weekend field with their 36-hole cut rule. The British Open Championship and PGA Championship cut to the top 70 and ties, with the US Open cutting to the top 60 and ties. Those fields are all 156 players. The Players Championship field is 144 players, meaning less than half the field makes the cut.

The Masters cut rule dictates that the top 50 players and ties make the cut, making it the friendliest cut in major-level golf.