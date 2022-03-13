2022 The Players Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2022 The Players Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/13/2022 at 6:04 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 The Players Championship prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of The Players Championship prize pool is at $3,600,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,180,000. The Players Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $40,600.

The Players Championship field is headed by Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 The Players Championship from the correct 2022 The Players Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 professionals and ties, and those 71 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 The Players Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an elevated official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 80 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The Players Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,180,000
3 $1,380,000
4 $980,000
5 $820,000
6 $725,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $585,000
10 $545,000
11 $505,000
12 $465,000
13 $425,000
14 $385,000
15 $365,000
16 $345,000
17 $325,000
18 $305,000
19 $285,000
20 $265,000
21 $245,000
22 $225,000
23 $209,000
24 $193,000
25 $177,000
26 $161,000
27 $155,000
28 $149,000
29 $143,000
30 $137,000
31 $131,000
32 $125,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $95,000
39 $91,000
40 $87,000
41 $83,000
42 $79,000
43 $75,000
44 $71,000
45 $67,000
46 $63,000
47 $59,000
48 $55,800
49 $53,000
50 $51,400
51 $50,200
52 $49,000
53 $48,200
54 $47,400
55 $47,000
56 $46,600
57 $46,200
58 $45,800
59 $45,400
60 $45,000
61 $44,600
62 $44,200
63 $43,800
64 $43,400
65 $43,000
66 $42,600
67 $42,200
68 $41,800
69 $41,400
70 $41,000
71 $40,600

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.