2022 The Players Championship Monday finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel TV, streaming schedule

The 2022 The Players Championship final round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Monday at TPC Sawgrass, meaning the contenders for the biggest PGA Tour event of 2022 have to go on for another day.

The resumption of the third round of the 2022 The Players Championship is set to begin from TPC Sawgrass at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Monday in Ponte Vedra Beach.

None of the 71 players that made the 36-hole cut finished their third round on Sunday, and it's unclear if the PGA Tour will choose to re-pair players at the end of the third round or send out players in their third-round groupings for the final round to make sure it is completed on Monday.

2022 The Players Championship Monday TV schedule, times, channels

Golf Channel will broadcast the finish to the tournament, with the resumption of coverage starting from 8 a.m. Eastern time. A total of 71 players remaining in the field have to complete the third round.

Then Golf Channel will take on coverage of the final round at 1 p.m. Eastern and go until there is a winner.

2022 The Players Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online on Monday

Golf Channel and NBC Sports broadcast coverage can be streamed online. Fans can watch the PGA Tour online using GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app for live streaming. NBC coverage airs on the NBC Sports app, as well on NBCSports.com. For both of these channels, the TV schedule and live streaming schedule are the same.

All coverage can also be streamed on Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service.

2022 The Players Championship Monday format

The 2022 The Players Championship will be played to completion of 72 holes. If there is a tie for the lead after 72 holes are played, then The Players Championship playoff format will come into play. There will be a three-hole, aggregate-score playoff which will be played on holes 16, 17 and 18. The lowest combined score will win.

In the event of a tie after the three-hole playoff, the playoff will turn to sudden death, with the playoff holes alternating 17, 18, 17.