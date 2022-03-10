Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from 2022 The Players Championship
PGA Tour

Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from 2022 The Players Championship

03/10/2022 at 8:43 am
Golf News Net


Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational field on Thursday before the tournament started at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

According to the PGA Tour, he withdrew from the event citing a nagging back injury that has been troubling him for weeks.

Matsuyama spoke with Japanese media this week and said that he's closer to being completely ready to play at 100 percent strength. However, he did preface that by saying he's not quite fully healthy ahead of the PGA Tour's flagship event.

Matsuyama said he is confident he'll be ready to defend his Masters title next month in April at full health.

The 2021 Masters champion speaks with a traveling brigade of Japanese media, as he's a huge star in his home country and effectively has his own media coverage. However, that doesn't always translate to American media asking questions of one of two multi-time PGA Tour winners this season.

Patrick Rodgers replaces Matsuyama in the field.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.