Who’s the woman Tiger Woods sat next to at the World Golf Hall of Fame induction?

Tiger Woods is going into the World Golf Hall of Fame in the 2022 induction ceremony, and his daughter Sam is introducing him to the audience in Florida. Meanwhile, another woman is sitting next to Tiger Woods in the audience.

That woman is Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Erica Herman. Tiger Woods and Erica Herman have been dating since at least summer 2017. Erica Herman was first publicly identified as Woods' girlfriend when she was captioned by Getty Images photographers during the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, where Woods was serving as an assistant captain for Steve Stricker's American team.

Herman met Woods when she was the general manager of The Woods Jupiter, Woods' restaurant in Jupiter, Fla. There's not a whole lot more we know about how they met.

Golf fans also caught a glimpse of Erica Herman when she gave a congratulatory kiss to Woods following his second-place finish at the 2018 PGA Championship and then again when he won the 2018 Tour Championship

After getting off the schneid at East Lake, Woods embraced Herman, kissed her and said, "Love you."

Erica Herman was also there with Woods' mom and kids when he won the 2019 Masters for his 15th major championship. She's become a key part of his life, and they're happy together.