Tiger Woods is now a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The 15-time major winner is celebrating his induction sitting next to his girlfriend Erica Herman.

Erica Herman had been the general manager of The Woods Jupiter, Woods' restaurant in Jupiter, Fla. It could just as well be she's there in a professional or cordial (non-romantic) capacity.

Now, since the 2017 Presidents Cup, the pair have been inseparable.

