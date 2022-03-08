Morgan Hoffmann shares his journey through life and golf on 5 Clubs
Golf Culture Sponsored Posts Suggested Links

Morgan Hoffmann shares his journey through life and golf on 5 Clubs

03/08/2022 at 12:54 pm
Golf News Net


PGA Tour pro Morgan Hoffmann sat down with Gary Williams to share his remarkable journey that saw him go from a professional golfer on the leaderboards in PGA Tour events to a medical diagnosis of muscular dystrophy that would change the course of his life.

Hoffmann discusses that journey, from the actions he took to find healing in places like Nepal and eventually Costa Rica, to founding the Morgan Hoffmann Foundation that he hopes will help others trying to overcome similar obstacles.

The golfing world has been a major support system along the way, and he is now ready for his return to professional golf.

The full episode of the Morgan Hoffman podcast can be found here. All 5 Clubs podcast episodes can be found on all audio streaming services and on YouTube.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.