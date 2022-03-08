Morgan Hoffmann shares his journey through life and golf on 5 Clubs

PGA Tour pro Morgan Hoffmann sat down with Gary Williams to share his remarkable journey that saw him go from a professional golfer on the leaderboards in PGA Tour events to a medical diagnosis of muscular dystrophy that would change the course of his life.

Hoffmann discusses that journey, from the actions he took to find healing in places like Nepal and eventually Costa Rica, to founding the Morgan Hoffmann Foundation that he hopes will help others trying to overcome similar obstacles.

The golfing world has been a major support system along the way, and he is now ready for his return to professional golf.

The full episode of the Morgan Hoffman podcast can be found here. All 5 Clubs podcast episodes can be found on all audio streaming services and on YouTube.