2022 The Players Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
03/07/2022 at 9:16 am
The 2022 The Players Championship purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The Players Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is the biggest non-major event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order. No spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

This is the 18th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 80 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,180,000
3 $1,380,000
4 $980,000
5 $820,000
6 $725,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $585,000
10 $545,000
11 $505,000
12 $465,000
13 $425,000
14 $385,000
15 $365,000
16 $345,000
17 $325,000
18 $305,000
19 $285,000
20 $265,000
21 $245,000
22 $225,000
23 $209,000
24 $193,000
25 $177,000
26 $161,000
27 $155,000
28 $149,000
29 $143,000
30 $137,000
31 $131,000
32 $125,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $95,000
39 $91,000
40 $87,000
41 $83,000
42 $79,000
43 $75,000
44 $71,000
45 $67,000
46 $63,000
47 $59,000
48 $55,800
49 $53,000
50 $51,400
51 $50,200
52 $49,000
53 $48,200
54 $47,400
55 $47,000
56 $46,600
57 $46,200
58 $45,800
59 $45,400
60 $45,000
61 $44,600
62 $44,200
63 $43,800
64 $43,400
65 $43,000

