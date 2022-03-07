2022 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

03/07/2022 at 11:00 am
The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course) in Chonburi, Thailand.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Brooke Henderson, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Minjee Lee and Patty Tavatanakit are at 10-to-1.

Danielle Kang is on 12-to-1.

2022 Honda LPGA Thailand tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Honda LPGA Thailand, with the LPGA having a legitimate winter Asian swing for the first time in three years. This event has a limited field, as always, and Amy Yang absolutely loves this course.

2022 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Brooke Henderson 900
Minjee Lee 1000
Patty Tavatanakit 1000
Danielle Kang 1200
Atthaya Thitikul 1400
Hannah Green 1600
Celine Boutier 2000
Hyo Joo Kim 2000
Leona Maguire 2000
Yuka Saso 2000
Jeongeun Lee6 2200
In Gee Chun 2500
Nasa Hataoka 2500
Xiyu Lin 2500
Amy Yang 2800
Gaby Lopez 2800
So Yeon Ryu 2800
Ariya Jutanugarn 4000
Carlota Ciganda 4000
Megan Khang 4500
Stacy Lewis 5000
Madelene Sagstrom 5500
Moriya Jutanugarn 6000
Hinako Shibuno 6600
Jennifer Kupcho 6600
Aditi Ashok 7500
Matilda Castren 7500
Pajaree Anannarukarn 7500
A Lim Kim 8000
Marina Alex 8000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 9000
Esther Henseleit 10000
Perrine Delacour 10000
Yealimi Noh 10000
Alison Lee 11000
Brittany Altomare 11000
Caroline Masson 11000
Sarah Schmelzel 11000
Chella Choi 12500
Lizette Salas 12500
Su Oh 12500

