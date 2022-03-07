2022 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course) in Chonburi, Thailand.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Brooke Henderson, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Minjee Lee and Patty Tavatanakit are at 10-to-1.

Danielle Kang is on 12-to-1.

2022 Honda LPGA Thailand tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Honda LPGA Thailand, with the LPGA having a legitimate winter Asian swing for the first time in three years. This event has a limited field, as always, and Amy Yang absolutely loves this course.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds: Outright winner