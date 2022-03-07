2022 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Hoag Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Retief Goosen, who earned his first win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.
After opening the 54-hole event with 3-under 68, Goosen went deep in the final round with 8-under 63 to lap the field and win on 15-under 198.
KJ Choi finished in second on 11-under total, with Stephen Ames and Lee Janzen ending up tied for third place two shots behind Choi.
Goosen won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Hoag Classic recap notes
Goosen wins the fourth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting off the a great start in an event he enjoys.
The money Goosen -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next month with the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Mississippi.
2022 Hoag Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Retief Goosen
|-15
|68
|67
|63
|198
|$300,000
|2
|K.J. Choi
|-11
|69
|67
|66
|202
|$176,000
|T3
|Stephen Ames
|-9
|68
|69
|67
|204
|$132,000
|T3
|Lee Janzen
|-9
|69
|66
|69
|204
|$132,000
|T5
|Doug Barron
|-7
|70
|69
|67
|206
|$88,000
|T5
|Tim Petrovic
|-7
|71
|68
|67
|206
|$88,000
|7
|Ernie Els
|-6
|66
|68
|73
|207
|$72,000
|T8
|Rocco Mediate
|-5
|67
|72
|69
|208
|$60,000
|T8
|Bernhard Langer
|-5
|65
|73
|70
|208
|$60,000
|T10
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-4
|69
|72
|68
|209
|$44,400
|T10
|Tom Gillis
|-4
|68
|72
|69
|209
|$44,400
|T10
|Rod Pampling
|-4
|69
|70
|70
|209
|$44,400
|T10
|Cameron Beckman
|-4
|64
|71
|74
|209
|$44,400
|T10
|David Toms
|-4
|67
|69
|73
|209
|$44,400
|T15
|Paul Broadhurst
|-3
|68
|74
|68
|210
|$31,033
|T15
|Y.E. Yang
|-3
|68
|73
|69
|210
|$31,033
|T15
|Steven Alker
|-3
|70
|74
|66
|210
|$31,033
|T15
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-3
|73
|67
|70
|210
|$31,033
|T15
|Robert Karlsson
|-3
|71
|69
|70
|210
|$31,033
|T15
|Darren Clarke
|-3
|66
|72
|72
|210
|$31,033
|T21
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-2
|69
|73
|69
|211
|$21,580
|T21
|Mike Weir
|-2
|69
|73
|69
|211
|$21,580
|T21
|Jerry Kelly
|-2
|68
|72
|71
|211
|$21,580
|T21
|Stephen Dodd
|-2
|65
|74
|72
|211
|$21,580
|T21
|Tom Lehman
|-2
|68
|71
|72
|211
|$21,580
|T21
|Rob Labritz
|-2
|70
|69
|72
|211
|$21,580
|T27
|Jim Furyk
|-1
|69
|73
|70
|212
|$15,886
|T27
|Gene Sauers
|-1
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$15,886
|T27
|David Frost
|-1
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$15,886
|T27
|Scott Dunlap
|-1
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$15,886
|T27
|Kevin Sutherland
|-1
|70
|73
|69
|212
|$15,886
|T27
|Corey Pavin
|-1
|70
|71
|71
|212
|$15,886
|T27
|Brandt Jobe
|-1
|71
|70
|71
|212
|$15,886
|T34
|Dicky Pride
|E
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$11,350
|T34
|Tim Herron
|E
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$11,350
|T34
|Kirk Triplett
|E
|75
|67
|71
|213
|$11,350
|T34
|Thongchai Jaidee
|E
|72
|72
|69
|213
|$11,350
|T34
|Steve Flesch
|E
|71
|73
|69
|213
|$11,350
|T34
|Marco Dawson
|E
|68
|72
|73
|213
|$11,350
|T34
|Jeff Maggert
|E
|66
|73
|74
|213
|$11,350
|T34
|Alex Cejka
|E
|69
|70
|74
|213
|$11,350
|T42
|Kevin Baker
|1
|72
|70
|72
|214
|$8,800
|T42
|Jeff Sluman
|1
|72
|69
|73
|214
|$8,800
|T42
|Brett Quigley
|1
|68
|73
|73
|214
|$8,800
|T42
|Ken Tanigawa
|1
|72
|72
|70
|214
|$8,800
|T46
|Scott Parel
|2
|67
|75
|73
|215
|$6,800
|T46
|Woody Austin
|2
|71
|70
|74
|215
|$6,800
|T46
|Roger Rowland
|2
|71
|74
|70
|215
|$6,800
|T46
|Colin Montgomerie
|2
|69
|71
|75
|215
|$6,800
|T46
|Michael Allen
|2
|72
|74
|69
|215
|$6,800
|T46
|Paul Goydos
|2
|72
|75
|68
|215
|$6,800
|T52
|Vijay Singh
|3
|70
|73
|73
|216
|$4,950
|T52
|Stuart Appleby
|3
|69
|75
|72
|216
|$4,950
|T52
|Ken Duke
|3
|72
|72
|72
|216
|$4,950
|T52
|Jay Haas
|3
|71
|75
|70
|216
|$4,950
|T56
|Billy Andrade
|4
|68
|76
|73
|217
|$4,200
|T56
|Billy Mayfair
|4
|72
|75
|70
|217
|$4,200
|T56
|Duffy Waldorf
|4
|76
|72
|69
|217
|$4,200
|T59
|Bob Estes
|5
|71
|75
|72
|218
|$3,400
|T59
|Scott Verplank
|5
|69
|71
|78
|218
|$3,400
|T59
|John Daly
|5
|73
|74
|71
|218
|$3,400
|T59
|Scott McCarron
|5
|72
|77
|69
|218
|$3,400
|T59
|Paul Stankowski
|5
|74
|77
|67
|218
|$3,400
|T64
|Tommy Tolles
|6
|71
|72
|76
|219
|$2,700
|T64
|Shane Bertsch
|6
|71
|75
|73
|219
|$2,700
|T66
|David Branshaw
|7
|68
|79
|73
|220
|$2,300
|T66
|Joe Durant
|7
|73
|74
|73
|220
|$2,300
|68
|Chris DiMarco
|8
|72
|78
|71
|221
|$2,000
|T69
|Stephen Leaney
|9
|71
|76
|75
|222
|$1,640
|T69
|Glen Day
|9
|72
|75
|75
|222
|$1,640
|T69
|Jeff Hart
|9
|73
|75
|74
|222
|$1,640
|T69
|Fred Funk
|9
|73
|75
|74
|222
|$1,640
|T69
|Sandy Lyle
|9
|79
|76
|67
|222
|$1,640
|74
|David Duval
|11
|73
|76
|75
|224
|$1,320
|75
|David McKenzie
|12
|79
|71
|75
|225
|$1,240
|76
|Rick Garboski
|17
|76
|80
|74
|230
|$1,160
|77
|Mark Calcavecchia
|21
|76
|79
|79
|234
|$1,080