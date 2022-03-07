2022 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/07/2022 at 10:21 am
The 2022 Hoag Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Retief Goosen, who earned his first win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

After opening the 54-hole event with 3-under 68, Goosen went deep in the final round with 8-under 63 to lap the field and win on 15-under 198.

KJ Choi finished in second on 11-under total, with Stephen Ames and Lee Janzen ending up tied for third place two shots behind Choi.

Goosen won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Hoag Classic recap notes

Goosen wins the fourth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting off the a great start in an event he enjoys.

The money Goosen -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next month with the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Mississippi.

2022 Hoag Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Retief Goosen -15 68 67 63 198 $300,000
2 K.J. Choi -11 69 67 66 202 $176,000
T3 Stephen Ames -9 68 69 67 204 $132,000
T3 Lee Janzen -9 69 66 69 204 $132,000
T5 Doug Barron -7 70 69 67 206 $88,000
T5 Tim Petrovic -7 71 68 67 206 $88,000
7 Ernie Els -6 66 68 73 207 $72,000
T8 Rocco Mediate -5 67 72 69 208 $60,000
T8 Bernhard Langer -5 65 73 70 208 $60,000
T10 Tom Pernice Jr. -4 69 72 68 209 $44,400
T10 Tom Gillis -4 68 72 69 209 $44,400
T10 Rod Pampling -4 69 70 70 209 $44,400
T10 Cameron Beckman -4 64 71 74 209 $44,400
T10 David Toms -4 67 69 73 209 $44,400
T15 Paul Broadhurst -3 68 74 68 210 $31,033
T15 Y.E. Yang -3 68 73 69 210 $31,033
T15 Steven Alker -3 70 74 66 210 $31,033
T15 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -3 73 67 70 210 $31,033
T15 Robert Karlsson -3 71 69 70 210 $31,033
T15 Darren Clarke -3 66 72 72 210 $31,033
T21 Wes Short, Jr. -2 69 73 69 211 $21,580
T21 Mike Weir -2 69 73 69 211 $21,580
T21 Jerry Kelly -2 68 72 71 211 $21,580
T21 Stephen Dodd -2 65 74 72 211 $21,580
T21 Tom Lehman -2 68 71 72 211 $21,580
T21 Rob Labritz -2 70 69 72 211 $21,580
T27 Jim Furyk -1 69 73 70 212 $15,886
T27 Gene Sauers -1 72 70 70 212 $15,886
T27 David Frost -1 71 71 70 212 $15,886
T27 Scott Dunlap -1 72 69 71 212 $15,886
T27 Kevin Sutherland -1 70 73 69 212 $15,886
T27 Corey Pavin -1 70 71 71 212 $15,886
T27 Brandt Jobe -1 71 70 71 212 $15,886
T34 Dicky Pride E 71 71 71 213 $11,350
T34 Tim Herron E 71 71 71 213 $11,350
T34 Kirk Triplett E 75 67 71 213 $11,350
T34 Thongchai Jaidee E 72 72 69 213 $11,350
T34 Steve Flesch E 71 73 69 213 $11,350
T34 Marco Dawson E 68 72 73 213 $11,350
T34 Jeff Maggert E 66 73 74 213 $11,350
T34 Alex Cejka E 69 70 74 213 $11,350
T42 Kevin Baker 1 72 70 72 214 $8,800
T42 Jeff Sluman 1 72 69 73 214 $8,800
T42 Brett Quigley 1 68 73 73 214 $8,800
T42 Ken Tanigawa 1 72 72 70 214 $8,800
T46 Scott Parel 2 67 75 73 215 $6,800
T46 Woody Austin 2 71 70 74 215 $6,800
T46 Roger Rowland 2 71 74 70 215 $6,800
T46 Colin Montgomerie 2 69 71 75 215 $6,800
T46 Michael Allen 2 72 74 69 215 $6,800
T46 Paul Goydos 2 72 75 68 215 $6,800
T52 Vijay Singh 3 70 73 73 216 $4,950
T52 Stuart Appleby 3 69 75 72 216 $4,950
T52 Ken Duke 3 72 72 72 216 $4,950
T52 Jay Haas 3 71 75 70 216 $4,950
T56 Billy Andrade 4 68 76 73 217 $4,200
T56 Billy Mayfair 4 72 75 70 217 $4,200
T56 Duffy Waldorf 4 76 72 69 217 $4,200
T59 Bob Estes 5 71 75 72 218 $3,400
T59 Scott Verplank 5 69 71 78 218 $3,400
T59 John Daly 5 73 74 71 218 $3,400
T59 Scott McCarron 5 72 77 69 218 $3,400
T59 Paul Stankowski 5 74 77 67 218 $3,400
T64 Tommy Tolles 6 71 72 76 219 $2,700
T64 Shane Bertsch 6 71 75 73 219 $2,700
T66 David Branshaw 7 68 79 73 220 $2,300
T66 Joe Durant 7 73 74 73 220 $2,300
68 Chris DiMarco 8 72 78 71 221 $2,000
T69 Stephen Leaney 9 71 76 75 222 $1,640
T69 Glen Day 9 72 75 75 222 $1,640
T69 Jeff Hart 9 73 75 74 222 $1,640
T69 Fred Funk 9 73 75 74 222 $1,640
T69 Sandy Lyle 9 79 76 67 222 $1,640
74 David Duval 11 73 76 75 224 $1,320
75 David McKenzie 12 79 71 75 225 $1,240
76 Rick Garboski 17 76 80 74 230 $1,160
77 Mark Calcavecchia 21 76 79 79 234 $1,080

