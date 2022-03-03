2022 Puerto Rico Open streaming, TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

The 2022 Puerto Rico Open marks the 10th 2022 event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Puerto Rico.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament. The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday.

The field includes Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mattias Schwab, Rafael Campos and more as part of a 120-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first day of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Eastern.

2022 Puerto Rico Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Golf Channel and NBC Sports broadcast coverage can be streamed online. Fans can watch the PGA Tour online using GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app for live streaming. NBC coverage airs on the NBC Sports app, as well on NBCSports.com. For both of these channels, the TV schedule and live streaming schedule are the same.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2022 Puerto Rico Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, March 3: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, March 4: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, March 5: 2:30-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, March 6: 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

