2022 HSBC Women’s World Championship streaming, TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship is the fourth event of the year on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, with Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course) in Singapore hosting the HSBC Women's World Championship.

The HSBC Women's World Championship schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship field is headed by Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko and more of the game's best players.

There will be four days of golf, with 66 players starting out and looking to win in the 2022 LPGA Tour season.

This 72-hole event has TV coverage through Golf Channel. NBCSports.com will also have live streaming before Golf Channel coverage for the final two days, exclusively airing 90 minutes of the tournament per day.

Here are the 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2022 HSBC Women's World Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, March 3 (starts Wednesday): 9:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, March 4 (starts Thursday): 9:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, March 5 (starts Friday): 11 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, March 6 (starts Saturday): 11 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

2022 HSBC Women's World Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online