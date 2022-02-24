Why PGA Tour golfers are wearing purple ribbons at the 2022 The Honda Classic
PGA Tour

Why PGA Tour golfers are wearing purple ribbons at the 2022 The Honda Classic

02/24/2022 at 2:45 pm
Golf News Net


Many of the world's best golfers are competing in Florida this week at the 2022 The Honda Classic, and you'll notice many are playing while wearing a purple ribbon on their hats or clothes this week.

The reason players are wearing a purple ribbon on is in memory of legendary golf journalist Tim Rosaforte.

Rosaforte died in January at the age of 66 after a relatively short battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, forcing him to step away from his job as Golf Channel insider and reporter.

Rosaforte is one of the most important and influential golf journalists in the history of the profession. He worked at GolfWorld and Golf Digest before making the transition to television with Golf Channel in 2007. After working dual roles in print and TV, Rosaforte went exclusively to just working in TV.

Rosaforte was the original golf insider, with a deeper Rolodex than anyone in golf. His work ethic was incredible, and his treatment of people, including his sources, media peers and others, was even more amazing.

In 2014, Rosaforte was honored by the PGA of America with honorary membership, something the association has only ever given to a dozen people.

Players also wore purple ribbons -- with purple the color of the Alzheimer's Foundation -- the week he passed away, during the Sony Open in Hawaii. The Honda Classic was Rosie's hometown tournament, and the event's media center has been named in his honor.

Throughout the week, players, media and those in the industry have paid tribute to Rosie.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament