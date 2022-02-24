Why PGA Tour golfers are wearing purple ribbons at the 2022 The Honda Classic

Many of the world's best golfers are competing in Florida this week at the 2022 The Honda Classic, and you'll notice many are playing while wearing a purple ribbon on their hats or clothes this week.

The reason players are wearing a purple ribbon on is in memory of legendary golf journalist Tim Rosaforte.

Rosaforte died in January at the age of 66 after a relatively short battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, forcing him to step away from his job as Golf Channel insider and reporter.

Rosaforte is one of the most important and influential golf journalists in the history of the profession. He worked at GolfWorld and Golf Digest before making the transition to television with Golf Channel in 2007. After working dual roles in print and TV, Rosaforte went exclusively to just working in TV.

Rosaforte was the original golf insider, with a deeper Rolodex than anyone in golf. His work ethic was incredible, and his treatment of people, including his sources, media peers and others, was even more amazing.

In 2014, Rosaforte was honored by the PGA of America with honorary membership, something the association has only ever given to a dozen people.

Players also wore purple ribbons -- with purple the color of the Alzheimer's Foundation -- the week he passed away, during the Sony Open in Hawaii. The Honda Classic was Rosie's hometown tournament, and the event's media center has been named in his honor.

Throughout the week, players, media and those in the industry have paid tribute to Rosie.