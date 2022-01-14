Why PGA Tour golfers are wearing purple ribbons at the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii

Many of the world's best golfers are competing in Honolulu this week at the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii, and you'll notice many are playing while wearing a purple ribbon on their hats or clothes this week.

The reason players are wearing a purple ribbon on is in memory of legendary golf journalist Tim Rosaforte.

Rosaforte died this week at the age of 66 after a relatively short battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, just two years after stepping away from his job as Golf Channel insider and reporter.

Jim Furyk is among players, caddies, officials and media members wearing purple ribbons in memory of golf journalist Tim Rosaforte who passed away earlier this week after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. pic.twitter.com/AmIn47q8Xu — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 13, 2022

Rosaforte is one of the most important and influential golf journalists in the history of the profession. He worked at GolfWorld and Golf Digest before making the transition to television. He started with Golf Channel in 2007, eventually moving from dual roles in print and TV to just working in TV.

Rosaforte was the original golf insider, with a deeper Rolodex than anyone in golf. His work ethic was incredible, and his treatment of people, including his sources, media peers and others, was even more amazing.

In 2014, Rosaforte was honored by the PGA of America with honorary membership, something the association has only ever given to a dozen people.

Throughout the week, players, media and those in the industry have paid tribute to Rosie.