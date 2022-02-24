USGA adds US Open exemptions for DP World Tour, Asian Tour players

The USGA has announced new 2022 US Open exemptions available to players on the DP World Tour and the Order of Merit winner on the Asian Tour.

The governing body has set aside 10 US Open spots for the leading points earners in the 2022 European Qualifying Series, which will comprise of four DP World Tour events: the Betfred British Masters Hosted by Danny Willett (May 5-8), the Soudal Open (May 12-15), Dutch Open (May 26-29) and the Porsche European Open (June 2-5).

This marks the third year for the European Qualifying Series, which has seemingly replaced the 36-hole sectional qualifier previously held in Europe.

“The European Qualifying Series has been a big success since it was introduced in 2020, so we are pleased to continue our collaboration with the USGA again this year," said Keith Waters, the DP World Tour’s Chief Operating Officer. “The series adds further excitement and focus on our events, which take place in four different European countries in England, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.”

Guido Migliozzi, who finished tied for fourth at Torrey Pines last year, qualified for the US Open through this series.

The USGA is also giving a spot in the field to 19-year-old Joohyung Kim, who was crowned the Asian Tour Order of Merit winner for the season combining tournaments from pre-pandemic 2020 and events from the end of 2021. Kim won the money title in January 2022 after finishing joint second at the SMBC Singapore Open, the final event of the Asian Tour’s 2020-21 season, which was eight total tournaments.

The 2022 US Open will be played at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., from June 16-19.