The 2022 The Honda Classic purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,440,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The Honda Classic field is headed by Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order. Four spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at PGA National Resort's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

This is the 17th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The Honda Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,440,000 2 $872,000 3 $552,000 4 $392,000 5 $328,000 6 $290,000 7 $270,000 8 $250,000 9 $234,000 10 $218,000 11 $202,000 12 $186,000 13 $170,000 14 $154,000 15 $146,000 16 $138,000 17 $130,000 18 $122,000 19 $114,000 20 $106,000 21 $98,000 22 $90,000 23 $83,600 24 $77,200 25 $70,800 26 $64,400 27 $62,000 28 $59,600 29 $57,200 30 $54,800 31 $52,400 32 $50,000 33 $47,600 34 $45,600 35 $43,600 36 $41,600 37 $39,600 38 $38,000 39 $36,400 40 $34,800 41 $33,200 42 $31,600 43 $30,000 44 $28,400 45 $26,800 46 $25,200 47 $23,600 48 $22,320 49 $21,200 50 $20,560 51 $20,080 52 $19,600 53 $19,280 54 $18,960 55 $18,800 56 $18,640 57 $18,480 58 $18,320 59 $18,160 60 $18,000 61 $17,840 62 $17,680 63 $17,520 64 $17,360 65 $17,200