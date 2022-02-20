Bryson DeChambeau announces he’s not playing on the Saudi golf tour

Bryson DeChambeau will not be playing on a potential Saudi golf tour that had been courting him with nine-figure overtures. Instead, the 2020 US Open champion will remain on the PGA Tour.

On Feb. 20, DeChambeau took to social media to announce that he will stay on the PGA Tour.

In a statement, DeChambeau said, "While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I.

"As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all the support."

DeChambeau's statement came hours after a similar statement attributed to Dustin Johnson, in which the two-time major winner expressed loyalty to the PGA Tour.

Both players had been rumored to be interested in signing up for a proposed Saudi-backed golf tour through the Greg Norman-led company, LIV Golf Investments. The upstart golf organization has been seeking to launch an all-star tour through a series of events connected to the Asian Tour. Reporting suggested DeChambeau was strongly considering the Saudi offer, and reporting suggsted he could be offered near $135 million to sign with the rogue golf league.

However, DeChambeau is not going to get involved with the tour. The announcement comes on the heels of a week at The Genesis Invitational where the PGA Tour and many of its star players expressed support and loyalty to the tour moving forward in a show of force.

The situation was exacerbated by quotes from Phil Mickelson, one of the player architects behind the Saudi operating concept. Earlier in the week, an interview with Mickelson sent shockwaves through the golf world. In the November interview with Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson admitted he was using the Saudi concept to get leverage over the PGA Tour despite called the Saudis "scary motherf----ers."