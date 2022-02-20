Dustin Johnson rejects Saudi golf league, pledges to play the PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson isn't going to play on the Saudi golf tour after all. He's staying on the PGA Tour.

In a statement released through the PGA Tour on Sunday morning -- after missing the cut on Friday at The Genesis Invitational near Los Angeles -- the two-time major winner said he is staying home.

Statement on behalf of Dustin Johnson pic.twitter.com/731B4SmyQv — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 20, 2022

"Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf," Johnson said in the statement. "I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committes to the PGA Tour.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf's premier tour."

Johnson had been one of the most high-profile names mentioned as listening to the overtures of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-backed upstart golf organization which has been seeking to launch an all-star tour through a series of events connected to the Asian Tour. Reporting suggested Johnson was strongly considering the Saudi offer, and he said at the Saudi International played earlier this month that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of the negotiating process. Floated figures suggested Johnson could be offered near $100 million to sign with the rogue golf league.

However, Johnson is now turning that down to remain on the PGA Tour, where he has a lifetime membership awaiting for him.

Earlier in the week, an interview with Phil Mickelson, who is considered the architect of the Saudi tour's proposed structure, sent shockwaves through the golf world. In the November interview with Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson admitted he was using the Saudi concept to get leverage over the PGA Tour despite called the Saudis "scary motherf----ers."