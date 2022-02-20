2022 WebEx TPS Murray River final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 WebEx TPS Murray River final leaderboard is headed by winner Hannah Green, who earned the historic win Cobram Barooga Golf Club (Old Course) in Cobram, Victoria, Australia.
Green became the first woman to win a mixed-gender, 72-hole event by taking a four-shot victory at 20-under 264.
Amateur Hayden Hopewell and Andrew Evans finished tied for second, four back of Green. Grace Kim and Momoka Kobori finished tied for fourth place.
Green won the AUDAUD$36,000 winner's share of the AUDAUD$200,000 purse.
WebEx TPS Murray River recap notes
Green earned 6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will put Green in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Green also earned a two-year exemption onto the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.
A total of 62 players finished the tournament in the fourth event of the 2022 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season after a 36-hole cut was made to the top 650 and ties.
2022 WebEx TPS Murray River final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Hannah Green
|-20
|64
|65
|69
|66
|264
|AUD$36,000
|T2
|Hayden Hopewell(a)
|-16
|68
|68
|67
|65
|268
|AUD$0
|T2
|Andrew Evans
|-16
|64
|66
|68
|70
|268
|AUD$20,000
|T4
|Grace Kim
|-15
|70
|67
|64
|68
|269
|AUD$12,000
|T4
|Momoka Kobori
|-15
|67
|65
|68
|69
|269
|AUD$12,000
|T6
|Austin Bautista
|-14
|65
|69
|69
|67
|270
|AUD$6,316
|T6
|Aaron Wilkin
|-14
|68
|67
|67
|68
|270
|AUD$6,316
|T6
|Cassie Porter
|-14
|66
|66
|70
|68
|270
|AUD$6,316
|T6
|Zach Murray
|-14
|68
|65
|66
|71
|270
|AUD$6,316
|T6
|Matthew Millar
|-14
|66
|66
|66
|72
|270
|AUD$6,316
|T11
|Anthony Quayle
|-12
|70
|67
|67
|68
|272
|AUD$4,075
|T11
|Nathan Barbieri
|-12
|67
|67
|68
|70
|272
|AUD$4,075
|T13
|Max McCardle
|-11
|70
|67
|68
|68
|273
|AUD$3,010
|T13
|Charlotte Thomas
|-11
|70
|66
|69
|68
|273
|AUD$3,010
|T13
|James Marchesani
|-11
|68
|67
|68
|70
|273
|AUD$3,010
|T13
|Blake Collyer
|-11
|68
|67
|63
|75
|273
|AUD$3,010
|17
|Cameron John
|-10
|70
|65
|70
|69
|274
|AUD$2,460
|T18
|Charlie Dann
|-9
|71
|68
|69
|67
|275
|AUD$2,185
|T18
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|-9
|70
|66
|69
|70
|275
|AUD$2,185
|T18
|Andre Stolz
|-9
|66
|70
|69
|70
|275
|AUD$2,185
|T18
|Daniel Gale
|-9
|70
|71
|63
|71
|275
|AUD$2,185
|T22
|Whitney Hillier
|-8
|68
|64
|70
|74
|276
|AUD$2,000
|T22
|Douglas Klein
|-8
|65
|69
|67
|75
|276
|AUD$2,000
|T24
|Jordan Zunic
|-7
|68
|71
|70
|68
|277
|AUD$1,840
|T24
|Michael Wright
|-7
|72
|68
|69
|68
|277
|AUD$1,840
|T24
|David Micheluzzi
|-7
|76
|64
|69
|68
|277
|AUD$1,840
|T24
|Jarryd Felton
|-7
|71
|70
|68
|68
|277
|AUD$1,840
|T24
|Jack Buchanan (a)
|-7
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|AUD$0
|T24
|Louis Dobbelaar
|-7
|72
|68
|66
|71
|277
|AUD$1,840
|T24
|Hanee Song
|-7
|66
|70
|67
|74
|277
|AUD$1,840
|T31
|Jason Norris
|-6
|69
|71
|68
|70
|278
|AUD$1,680
|T31
|Justin Warren
|-6
|67
|68
|70
|73
|278
|AUD$1,680
|33
|Ben Ford
|-4
|67
|69
|74
|70
|280
|AUD$1,620
|T34
|Deyen Lawson
|-3
|71
|70
|73
|67
|281
|AUD$1,500
|T34
|Michael Choi
|-3
|71
|67
|72
|71
|281
|AUD$1,500
|T34
|Kade McBride
|-3
|67
|70
|71
|73
|281
|AUD$1,500
|T34
|Jordan O'Brien
|-3
|71
|68
|69
|73
|281
|AUD$1,500
|T34
|Matthew Griffin
|-3
|72
|67
|68
|74
|281
|AUD$1,500
|T39
|Peter Lonard
|-2
|71
|68
|75
|68
|282
|AUD$1,300
|T39
|Kristalle Blum
|-2
|68
|72
|71
|71
|282
|AUD$1,300
|T39
|Rohan Blizard
|-2
|69
|72
|70
|71
|282
|AUD$1,300
|T39
|Richard Green
|-2
|71
|68
|71
|72
|282
|AUD$1,300
|T39
|Matt Dowling
|-2
|68
|70
|71
|73
|282
|AUD$1,300
|T44
|Jack Thompson
|-1
|68
|72
|73
|70
|283
|AUD$1,120
|T44
|Kyle Michel
|-1
|69
|72
|71
|71
|283
|AUD$1,120
|T44
|Matthew Stieger
|-1
|69
|71
|70
|73
|283
|AUD$1,120
|T44
|Edward Donoghue
|-1
|71
|69
|69
|74
|283
|AUD$1,120
|T48
|Matias Sanchez
|E
|73
|66
|73
|72
|284
|AUD$990
|T48
|Braden Becker
|E
|69
|69
|73
|73
|284
|AUD$990
|T50
|Rhianna Lewis (a)
|1
|69
|70
|71
|75
|285
|AUD$0
|T50
|Peter Fowler
|1
|70
|70
|70
|75
|285
|AUD$930
|T52
|Munchin Keh
|2
|71
|66
|77
|72
|286
|AUD$830
|T52
|Tom Power Horan
|2
|69
|71
|74
|72
|286
|AUD$830
|T52
|Peter Wilson
|2
|71
|70
|71
|74
|286
|AUD$830
|T52
|Hayden Webb
|2
|66
|75
|71
|74
|286
|AUD$830
|T52
|Ayaka Sugihara
|2
|67
|70
|69
|80
|286
|AUD$830
|T57
|Yerin Kim (a)
|3
|71
|69
|73
|74
|287
|AUD$0
|T57
|Adam Burdett
|3
|70
|69
|70
|78
|287
|AUD$750
|59
|Stef Hall
|4
|68
|73
|75
|72
|288
|AUD$730
|T60
|Georgia Lindeback
|5
|68
|71
|76
|74
|289
|AUD$710
|T60
|Caitlin Peirce (a)
|5
|72
|69
|73
|75
|289
|AUD$0
|62
|Jay Mackenzie
|10
|72
|69
|78
|75
|294
|AUD$690