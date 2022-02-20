2022 WebEx TPS Murray River final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 WebEx TPS Murray River final leaderboard is headed by winner Hannah Green, who earned the historic win Cobram Barooga Golf Club (Old Course) in Cobram, Victoria, Australia.

Green became the first woman to win a mixed-gender, 72-hole event by taking a four-shot victory at 20-under 264.

Amateur Hayden Hopewell and Andrew Evans finished tied for second, four back of Green. Grace Kim and Momoka Kobori finished tied for fourth place.

Green won the AUDAUD$36,000 winner's share of the AUDAUD$200,000 purse.

WebEx TPS Murray River recap notes

Green earned 6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will put Green in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Green also earned a two-year exemption onto the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

A total of 62 players finished the tournament in the fourth event of the 2022 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season after a 36-hole cut was made to the top 650 and ties.

2022 WebEx TPS Murray River final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Hannah Green -20 64 65 69 66 264 AUD$36,000
T2 Hayden Hopewell(a) -16 68 68 67 65 268 AUD$0
T2 Andrew Evans -16 64 66 68 70 268 AUD$20,000
T4 Grace Kim -15 70 67 64 68 269 AUD$12,000
T4 Momoka Kobori -15 67 65 68 69 269 AUD$12,000
T6 Austin Bautista -14 65 69 69 67 270 AUD$6,316
T6 Aaron Wilkin -14 68 67 67 68 270 AUD$6,316
T6 Cassie Porter -14 66 66 70 68 270 AUD$6,316
T6 Zach Murray -14 68 65 66 71 270 AUD$6,316
T6 Matthew Millar -14 66 66 66 72 270 AUD$6,316
T11 Anthony Quayle -12 70 67 67 68 272 AUD$4,075
T11 Nathan Barbieri -12 67 67 68 70 272 AUD$4,075
T13 Max McCardle -11 70 67 68 68 273 AUD$3,010
T13 Charlotte Thomas -11 70 66 69 68 273 AUD$3,010
T13 James Marchesani -11 68 67 68 70 273 AUD$3,010
T13 Blake Collyer -11 68 67 63 75 273 AUD$3,010
17 Cameron John -10 70 65 70 69 274 AUD$2,460
T18 Charlie Dann -9 71 68 69 67 275 AUD$2,185
T18 Dimitrios Papadatos -9 70 66 69 70 275 AUD$2,185
T18 Andre Stolz -9 66 70 69 70 275 AUD$2,185
T18 Daniel Gale -9 70 71 63 71 275 AUD$2,185
T22 Whitney Hillier -8 68 64 70 74 276 AUD$2,000
T22 Douglas Klein -8 65 69 67 75 276 AUD$2,000
T24 Jordan Zunic -7 68 71 70 68 277 AUD$1,840
T24 Michael Wright -7 72 68 69 68 277 AUD$1,840
T24 David Micheluzzi -7 76 64 69 68 277 AUD$1,840
T24 Jarryd Felton -7 71 70 68 68 277 AUD$1,840
T24 Jack Buchanan (a) -7 69 69 70 69 277 AUD$0
T24 Louis Dobbelaar -7 72 68 66 71 277 AUD$1,840
T24 Hanee Song -7 66 70 67 74 277 AUD$1,840
T31 Jason Norris -6 69 71 68 70 278 AUD$1,680
T31 Justin Warren -6 67 68 70 73 278 AUD$1,680
33 Ben Ford -4 67 69 74 70 280 AUD$1,620
T34 Deyen Lawson -3 71 70 73 67 281 AUD$1,500
T34 Michael Choi -3 71 67 72 71 281 AUD$1,500
T34 Kade McBride -3 67 70 71 73 281 AUD$1,500
T34 Jordan O'Brien -3 71 68 69 73 281 AUD$1,500
T34 Matthew Griffin -3 72 67 68 74 281 AUD$1,500
T39 Peter Lonard -2 71 68 75 68 282 AUD$1,300
T39 Kristalle Blum -2 68 72 71 71 282 AUD$1,300
T39 Rohan Blizard -2 69 72 70 71 282 AUD$1,300
T39 Richard Green -2 71 68 71 72 282 AUD$1,300
T39 Matt Dowling -2 68 70 71 73 282 AUD$1,300
T44 Jack Thompson -1 68 72 73 70 283 AUD$1,120
T44 Kyle Michel -1 69 72 71 71 283 AUD$1,120
T44 Matthew Stieger -1 69 71 70 73 283 AUD$1,120
T44 Edward Donoghue -1 71 69 69 74 283 AUD$1,120
T48 Matias Sanchez E 73 66 73 72 284 AUD$990
T48 Braden Becker E 69 69 73 73 284 AUD$990
T50 Rhianna Lewis (a) 1 69 70 71 75 285 AUD$0
T50 Peter Fowler 1 70 70 70 75 285 AUD$930
T52 Munchin Keh 2 71 66 77 72 286 AUD$830
T52 Tom Power Horan 2 69 71 74 72 286 AUD$830
T52 Peter Wilson 2 71 70 71 74 286 AUD$830
T52 Hayden Webb 2 66 75 71 74 286 AUD$830
T52 Ayaka Sugihara 2 67 70 69 80 286 AUD$830
T57 Yerin Kim (a) 3 71 69 73 74 287 AUD$0
T57 Adam Burdett 3 70 69 70 78 287 AUD$750
59 Stef Hall 4 68 73 75 72 288 AUD$730
T60 Georgia Lindeback 5 68 71 76 74 289 AUD$710
T60 Caitlin Peirce (a) 5 72 69 73 75 289 AUD$0
62 Jay Mackenzie 10 72 69 78 75 294 AUD$690

