2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Byeong-hun An, who earned the big win with a victory at Lakewood National Golf Club's Commander Course in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

An shot a final round of 2-under 69 that was good enough for a one-shot victory over Seonghyeon Kim, Ben Griffin, MJ Daffue and fellow former PGA Tour member Scott Harrington on 17-under 267.

The former winner of the BMW PGA Championship had lost status at the end of last season, but now he's a key step closer to getting right back to the PGA Tour next season.

An won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

LECOM Suncoast Classic recap notes

An earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next month with the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT 1 Byeong Hun An -17 65 66 67 69 267 $135,000 T2 Seonghyeon Kim -16 67 66 69 66 268 $43,688 T2 Scott Harrington -16 65 69 67 67 268 $43,688 T2 Ben Griffin -16 69 64 65 70 268 $43,688 T2 MJ Daffue -16 68 65 64 71 268 $43,688 T6 Will Gordon -15 65 68 70 66 269 $20,170 T6 Nicholas Lindheim -15 68 65 69 67 269 $20,170 T6 Mark Hubbard -15 69 62 70 68 269 $20,170 T6 Albin Choi -15 64 67 70 68 269 $20,170 T6 Sean O'Hair -15 67 66 68 68 269 $20,170 T6 Justin Lower -15 69 66 66 68 269 $20,170 T6 Jay Card III -15 66 67 67 69 269 $20,170 T6 Michael Gellerman -15 65 66 65 73 269 $20,170 T14 Paul Haley II -14 69 67 69 65 270 $13,500 T14 Mac Meissner -14 65 71 68 66 270 $13,500 T14 Eric Cole -14 69 62 69 70 270 $13,500 T17 Justin Suh -13 70 66 69 66 271 $10,523 T17 John Pak -13 67 66 71 67 271 $10,523 T17 Nicolas Echavarria -13 66 70 67 68 271 $10,523 T17 Callum Tarren -13 70 61 69 71 271 $10,523 T17 Peter Uihlein -13 66 70 64 71 271 $10,523 T22 Pontus Nyholm -12 65 70 70 67 272 $7,160 T22 Dawson Armstrong -12 66 66 72 68 272 $7,160 T22 Philip Knowles -12 67 66 71 68 272 $7,160 T22 Brad Brunner -12 68 65 70 69 272 $7,160 T22 Max Greyserman -12 65 66 71 70 272 $7,160 T22 Zack Fischer -12 64 68 70 70 272 $7,160 T28 John VanDerLaan -11 68 68 71 66 273 $5,186 T28 Brandon Harkins -11 71 62 73 67 273 $5,186 T28 Carson Young -11 67 68 70 68 273 $5,186 T28 Matt McCarty -11 71 65 68 69 273 $5,186 T28 Chad Ramey -11 65 66 70 72 273 $5,186 T28 Trevor Werbylo -11 66 66 69 72 273 $5,186 T28 Zecheng Dou -11 64 64 71 74 273 $5,186 T35 Akshay Bhatia -10 69 65 72 68 274 $4,388 T35 Samuel Stevens -10 68 67 69 70 274 $4,388 T35 Corey Pereira -10 68 66 69 71 274 $4,388 T38 Dan McCarthy -9 69 65 73 68 275 $3,759 T38 Brad Hopfinger -9 67 67 72 69 275 $3,759 T38 Erik Barnes -9 65 70 71 69 275 $3,759 T38 Charlie Saxon -9 65 68 72 70 275 $3,759 T38 Rob Oppenheim -9 66 69 69 71 275 $3,759 T38 Jared Wolfe -9 68 66 69 72 275 $3,759 T38 Ryan McCormick -9 68 67 68 72 275 $3,759 T38 Ryan Brehm -9 68 68 67 72 275 $3,759 T46 Vince India -8 66 66 73 71 276 $3,319 T46 A.J. Crouch -8 69 65 71 71 276 $3,319 T46 Brett Drewitt -8 67 69 69 71 276 $3,319 T46 George Cunningham -8 66 69 69 72 276 $3,319 T46 Ben Taylor -8 70 66 68 72 276 $3,319 T46 Tyson Alexander -8 66 69 68 73 276 $3,319 T52 Joey Garber -7 71 64 72 70 277 $3,180 T52 Kristoffer Ventura -7 69 66 71 71 277 $3,180 T52 John Augenstein -7 67 68 65 77 277 $3,180 T55 Anders Albertson -6 65 66 78 69 278 $3,120 T55 Curtis Luck -6 66 70 70 72 278 $3,120 T55 Roberto Díaz -6 67 67 71 73 278 $3,120 T55 Brandon Crick -6 70 65 70 73 278 $3,120 T55 Jonathan Brightwell -6 71 63 70 74 278 $3,120 T60 Thomas Walsh -5 63 68 78 70 279 $3,060 T60 Harry Hall -5 70 66 68 75 279 $3,060 T60 Davis Thompson -5 66 64 73 76 279 $3,060 T63 Cody Gribble -4 66 69 72 73 280 $3,023 T63 Shad Tuten -4 70 66 71 73 280 $3,023 T65 Kevin Yu -3 67 69 74 71 281 $2,993 T65 Marcelo Rozo -3 67 69 74 71 281 $2,993 67 Martin Contini -2 68 65 75 74 282 $2,970 68 Aaron Baddeley 3 65 70 78 74 287 $2,955