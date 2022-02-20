2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/20/2022 at 8:24 pm
The 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Byeong-hun An, who earned the big win with a victory at Lakewood National Golf Club's Commander Course in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

An shot a final round of 2-under 69 that was good enough for a one-shot victory over Seonghyeon Kim, Ben Griffin, MJ Daffue and fellow former PGA Tour member Scott Harrington on 17-under 267.

The former winner of the BMW PGA Championship had lost status at the end of last season, but now he's a key step closer to getting right back to the PGA Tour next season.

An won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

LECOM Suncoast Classic recap notes

An earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next month with the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Byeong Hun An -17 65 66 67 69 267 $135,000
T2 Seonghyeon Kim -16 67 66 69 66 268 $43,688
T2 Scott Harrington -16 65 69 67 67 268 $43,688
T2 Ben Griffin -16 69 64 65 70 268 $43,688
T2 MJ Daffue -16 68 65 64 71 268 $43,688
T6 Will Gordon -15 65 68 70 66 269 $20,170
T6 Nicholas Lindheim -15 68 65 69 67 269 $20,170
T6 Mark Hubbard -15 69 62 70 68 269 $20,170
T6 Albin Choi -15 64 67 70 68 269 $20,170
T6 Sean O'Hair -15 67 66 68 68 269 $20,170
T6 Justin Lower -15 69 66 66 68 269 $20,170
T6 Jay Card III -15 66 67 67 69 269 $20,170
T6 Michael Gellerman -15 65 66 65 73 269 $20,170
T14 Paul Haley II -14 69 67 69 65 270 $13,500
T14 Mac Meissner -14 65 71 68 66 270 $13,500
T14 Eric Cole -14 69 62 69 70 270 $13,500
T17 Justin Suh -13 70 66 69 66 271 $10,523
T17 John Pak -13 67 66 71 67 271 $10,523
T17 Nicolas Echavarria -13 66 70 67 68 271 $10,523
T17 Callum Tarren -13 70 61 69 71 271 $10,523
T17 Peter Uihlein -13 66 70 64 71 271 $10,523
T22 Pontus Nyholm -12 65 70 70 67 272 $7,160
T22 Dawson Armstrong -12 66 66 72 68 272 $7,160
T22 Philip Knowles -12 67 66 71 68 272 $7,160
T22 Brad Brunner -12 68 65 70 69 272 $7,160
T22 Max Greyserman -12 65 66 71 70 272 $7,160
T22 Zack Fischer -12 64 68 70 70 272 $7,160
T28 John VanDerLaan -11 68 68 71 66 273 $5,186
T28 Brandon Harkins -11 71 62 73 67 273 $5,186
T28 Carson Young -11 67 68 70 68 273 $5,186
T28 Matt McCarty -11 71 65 68 69 273 $5,186
T28 Chad Ramey -11 65 66 70 72 273 $5,186
T28 Trevor Werbylo -11 66 66 69 72 273 $5,186
T28 Zecheng Dou -11 64 64 71 74 273 $5,186
T35 Akshay Bhatia -10 69 65 72 68 274 $4,388
T35 Samuel Stevens -10 68 67 69 70 274 $4,388
T35 Corey Pereira -10 68 66 69 71 274 $4,388
T38 Dan McCarthy -9 69 65 73 68 275 $3,759
T38 Brad Hopfinger -9 67 67 72 69 275 $3,759
T38 Erik Barnes -9 65 70 71 69 275 $3,759
T38 Charlie Saxon -9 65 68 72 70 275 $3,759
T38 Rob Oppenheim -9 66 69 69 71 275 $3,759
T38 Jared Wolfe -9 68 66 69 72 275 $3,759
T38 Ryan McCormick -9 68 67 68 72 275 $3,759
T38 Ryan Brehm -9 68 68 67 72 275 $3,759
T46 Vince India -8 66 66 73 71 276 $3,319
T46 A.J. Crouch -8 69 65 71 71 276 $3,319
T46 Brett Drewitt -8 67 69 69 71 276 $3,319
T46 George Cunningham -8 66 69 69 72 276 $3,319
T46 Ben Taylor -8 70 66 68 72 276 $3,319
T46 Tyson Alexander -8 66 69 68 73 276 $3,319
T52 Joey Garber -7 71 64 72 70 277 $3,180
T52 Kristoffer Ventura -7 69 66 71 71 277 $3,180
T52 John Augenstein -7 67 68 65 77 277 $3,180
T55 Anders Albertson -6 65 66 78 69 278 $3,120
T55 Curtis Luck -6 66 70 70 72 278 $3,120
T55 Roberto Díaz -6 67 67 71 73 278 $3,120
T55 Brandon Crick -6 70 65 70 73 278 $3,120
T55 Jonathan Brightwell -6 71 63 70 74 278 $3,120
T60 Thomas Walsh -5 63 68 78 70 279 $3,060
T60 Harry Hall -5 70 66 68 75 279 $3,060
T60 Davis Thompson -5 66 64 73 76 279 $3,060
T63 Cody Gribble -4 66 69 72 73 280 $3,023
T63 Shad Tuten -4 70 66 71 73 280 $3,023
T65 Kevin Yu -3 67 69 74 71 281 $2,993
T65 Marcelo Rozo -3 67 69 74 71 281 $2,993
67 Martin Contini -2 68 65 75 74 282 $2,970
68 Aaron Baddeley 3 65 70 78 74 287 $2,955

