2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Byeong-hun An, who earned the big win with a victory at Lakewood National Golf Club's Commander Course in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
An shot a final round of 2-under 69 that was good enough for a one-shot victory over Seonghyeon Kim, Ben Griffin, MJ Daffue and fellow former PGA Tour member Scott Harrington on 17-under 267.
The former winner of the BMW PGA Championship had lost status at the end of last season, but now he's a key step closer to getting right back to the PGA Tour next season.
An won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.
LECOM Suncoast Classic recap notes
An earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.
This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next month with the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Byeong Hun An
|-17
|65
|66
|67
|69
|267
|$135,000
|T2
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-16
|67
|66
|69
|66
|268
|$43,688
|T2
|Scott Harrington
|-16
|65
|69
|67
|67
|268
|$43,688
|T2
|Ben Griffin
|-16
|69
|64
|65
|70
|268
|$43,688
|T2
|MJ Daffue
|-16
|68
|65
|64
|71
|268
|$43,688
|T6
|Will Gordon
|-15
|65
|68
|70
|66
|269
|$20,170
|T6
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-15
|68
|65
|69
|67
|269
|$20,170
|T6
|Mark Hubbard
|-15
|69
|62
|70
|68
|269
|$20,170
|T6
|Albin Choi
|-15
|64
|67
|70
|68
|269
|$20,170
|T6
|Sean O'Hair
|-15
|67
|66
|68
|68
|269
|$20,170
|T6
|Justin Lower
|-15
|69
|66
|66
|68
|269
|$20,170
|T6
|Jay Card III
|-15
|66
|67
|67
|69
|269
|$20,170
|T6
|Michael Gellerman
|-15
|65
|66
|65
|73
|269
|$20,170
|T14
|Paul Haley II
|-14
|69
|67
|69
|65
|270
|$13,500
|T14
|Mac Meissner
|-14
|65
|71
|68
|66
|270
|$13,500
|T14
|Eric Cole
|-14
|69
|62
|69
|70
|270
|$13,500
|T17
|Justin Suh
|-13
|70
|66
|69
|66
|271
|$10,523
|T17
|John Pak
|-13
|67
|66
|71
|67
|271
|$10,523
|T17
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-13
|66
|70
|67
|68
|271
|$10,523
|T17
|Callum Tarren
|-13
|70
|61
|69
|71
|271
|$10,523
|T17
|Peter Uihlein
|-13
|66
|70
|64
|71
|271
|$10,523
|T22
|Pontus Nyholm
|-12
|65
|70
|70
|67
|272
|$7,160
|T22
|Dawson Armstrong
|-12
|66
|66
|72
|68
|272
|$7,160
|T22
|Philip Knowles
|-12
|67
|66
|71
|68
|272
|$7,160
|T22
|Brad Brunner
|-12
|68
|65
|70
|69
|272
|$7,160
|T22
|Max Greyserman
|-12
|65
|66
|71
|70
|272
|$7,160
|T22
|Zack Fischer
|-12
|64
|68
|70
|70
|272
|$7,160
|T28
|John VanDerLaan
|-11
|68
|68
|71
|66
|273
|$5,186
|T28
|Brandon Harkins
|-11
|71
|62
|73
|67
|273
|$5,186
|T28
|Carson Young
|-11
|67
|68
|70
|68
|273
|$5,186
|T28
|Matt McCarty
|-11
|71
|65
|68
|69
|273
|$5,186
|T28
|Chad Ramey
|-11
|65
|66
|70
|72
|273
|$5,186
|T28
|Trevor Werbylo
|-11
|66
|66
|69
|72
|273
|$5,186
|T28
|Zecheng Dou
|-11
|64
|64
|71
|74
|273
|$5,186
|T35
|Akshay Bhatia
|-10
|69
|65
|72
|68
|274
|$4,388
|T35
|Samuel Stevens
|-10
|68
|67
|69
|70
|274
|$4,388
|T35
|Corey Pereira
|-10
|68
|66
|69
|71
|274
|$4,388
|T38
|Dan McCarthy
|-9
|69
|65
|73
|68
|275
|$3,759
|T38
|Brad Hopfinger
|-9
|67
|67
|72
|69
|275
|$3,759
|T38
|Erik Barnes
|-9
|65
|70
|71
|69
|275
|$3,759
|T38
|Charlie Saxon
|-9
|65
|68
|72
|70
|275
|$3,759
|T38
|Rob Oppenheim
|-9
|66
|69
|69
|71
|275
|$3,759
|T38
|Jared Wolfe
|-9
|68
|66
|69
|72
|275
|$3,759
|T38
|Ryan McCormick
|-9
|68
|67
|68
|72
|275
|$3,759
|T38
|Ryan Brehm
|-9
|68
|68
|67
|72
|275
|$3,759
|T46
|Vince India
|-8
|66
|66
|73
|71
|276
|$3,319
|T46
|A.J. Crouch
|-8
|69
|65
|71
|71
|276
|$3,319
|T46
|Brett Drewitt
|-8
|67
|69
|69
|71
|276
|$3,319
|T46
|George Cunningham
|-8
|66
|69
|69
|72
|276
|$3,319
|T46
|Ben Taylor
|-8
|70
|66
|68
|72
|276
|$3,319
|T46
|Tyson Alexander
|-8
|66
|69
|68
|73
|276
|$3,319
|T52
|Joey Garber
|-7
|71
|64
|72
|70
|277
|$3,180
|T52
|Kristoffer Ventura
|-7
|69
|66
|71
|71
|277
|$3,180
|T52
|John Augenstein
|-7
|67
|68
|65
|77
|277
|$3,180
|T55
|Anders Albertson
|-6
|65
|66
|78
|69
|278
|$3,120
|T55
|Curtis Luck
|-6
|66
|70
|70
|72
|278
|$3,120
|T55
|Roberto Díaz
|-6
|67
|67
|71
|73
|278
|$3,120
|T55
|Brandon Crick
|-6
|70
|65
|70
|73
|278
|$3,120
|T55
|Jonathan Brightwell
|-6
|71
|63
|70
|74
|278
|$3,120
|T60
|Thomas Walsh
|-5
|63
|68
|78
|70
|279
|$3,060
|T60
|Harry Hall
|-5
|70
|66
|68
|75
|279
|$3,060
|T60
|Davis Thompson
|-5
|66
|64
|73
|76
|279
|$3,060
|T63
|Cody Gribble
|-4
|66
|69
|72
|73
|280
|$3,023
|T63
|Shad Tuten
|-4
|70
|66
|71
|73
|280
|$3,023
|T65
|Kevin Yu
|-3
|67
|69
|74
|71
|281
|$2,993
|T65
|Marcelo Rozo
|-3
|67
|69
|74
|71
|281
|$2,993
|67
|Martin Contini
|-2
|68
|65
|75
|74
|282
|$2,970
|68
|Aaron Baddeley
|3
|65
|70
|78
|74
|287
|$2,955