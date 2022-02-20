2022 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned his first win of the 2022 PGA Tour schedule at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

After opening the 54-hole event with 8-under 64, Langer was in great shape to win, and he cruised to a three-shot victory with a second-conseuctive 68 to finish on 16-under 200.

Tim Petrovic finished second alone on 13-under total, while Brian Gay finished behind Retief Goosen to wind up solo fourth in his PGA Tour Champions debut event.

Langer won the $240,000 winner's share of the $1,600,000 purse.

Chubb Classic recap notes

Langer wins the second PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting off the a great start in an event he enjoys.

The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next month with the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz.

2022 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY 1 Bernhard Langer -16 64 68 68 200 $240,000 2 Tim Petrovic -13 66 68 69 203 $140,800 3 Retief Goosen -12 67 67 70 204 $115,200 4 Brian Gay -10 70 67 69 206 $95,000 T5 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -9 71 70 66 207 $58,795 T5 Robert Karlsson -9 66 72 69 207 $58,795 T5 Jerry Kelly -9 68 68 71 207 $58,795 T5 Steven Alker -9 71 65 71 207 $58,795 T5 Scott Parel -9 70 64 73 207 $58,795 T10 David Toms -7 71 69 69 209 $40,000 T10 Ernie Els -7 69 68 72 209 $40,000 T12 Colin Montgomerie -6 72 68 70 210 $31,600 T12 Paul Stankowski -6 67 72 71 210 $31,600 T12 Kevin Sutherland -6 73 65 72 210 $31,600 T12 Y.E. Yang -6 70 67 73 210 $31,600 T16 Wes Short, Jr. -5 72 70 69 211 $26,400 T16 Paul Broadhurst -5 68 73 70 211 $26,400 T18 Doug Barron -4 68 75 69 212 $22,560 T18 Paul Goydos -4 69 72 71 212 $22,560 T18 Scott Dunlap -4 68 69 75 212 $22,560 T21 Joe Durant -3 69 72 72 213 $18,667 T21 Ken Tanigawa -3 70 70 73 213 $18,667 T21 Woody Austin -3 70 68 75 213 $18,667 T24 Rocco Mediate -2 68 76 70 214 $16,400 T24 Billy Andrade -2 69 70 75 214 $16,400 T26 Kirk Triplett -1 71 75 69 215 $13,020 T26 Rob Labritz -1 74 71 70 215 $13,020 T26 Stephen Ames -1 75 69 71 215 $13,020 T26 Ken Duke -1 70 73 72 215 $13,020 T26 K.J. Choi -1 73 69 73 215 $13,020 T26 Tom Lehman -1 71 71 73 215 $13,020 T26 Brandt Jobe -1 71 68 76 215 $13,020 T26 Lee Janzen -1 72 67 76 215 $13,020 T34 Jeff Maggert E 78 69 69 216 $9,840 T34 Mark Calcavecchia E 73 72 71 216 $9,840 T34 Glen Day E 70 72 74 216 $9,840 T34 Thongchai Jaidee E 67 74 75 216 $9,840 T38 Brett Quigley 1 73 73 71 217 $7,680 T38 Marco Dawson 1 73 72 72 217 $7,680 T38 Stephen Leaney 1 72 72 73 217 $7,680 T38 Steve Flesch 1 68 75 74 217 $7,680 T38 Phillip Price 1 75 69 73 217 $7,680 T38 Rod Pampling 1 69 73 75 217 $7,680 T38 Jim Furyk 1 71 71 75 217 $7,680 T38 David Branshaw 1 74 68 75 217 $7,680 T46 Mike Weir 2 73 73 72 218 $5,920 T46 Mauricio Molina 2 71 71 76 218 $5,920 T46 Alex Cejka 2 72 69 77 218 $5,920 T49 Shane Bertsch 3 76 72 71 219 $4,960 T49 Dicky Pride 3 70 76 73 219 $4,960 T49 Bob Estes 3 73 73 73 219 $4,960 T52 Chris DiMarco 4 72 78 70 220 $3,960 T52 Michael Allen 4 74 74 72 220 $3,960 T52 Michael Muehr 4 75 73 72 220 $3,960 T52 Gene Sauers 4 75 71 74 220 $3,960 T56 Billy Mayfair 5 72 77 72 221 $3,440 T56 Padraig Harrington 5 77 72 72 221 $3,440 T58 Darren Clarke 6 77 76 69 222 $3,040 T58 Tommy Tolles 6 73 71 78 222 $3,040 T58 Fred Funk 6 71 72 79 222 $3,040 T61 Tom Gillis 8 78 70 76 224 $2,560 T61 David Frost 8 74 73 77 224 $2,560 T61 Scott Verplank 8 74 72 78 224 $2,560 T64 Brad Faxon 9 79 72 74 225 $2,160 T64 Tim Herron 9 74 76 75 225 $2,160 T66 José María Olazábal 10 74 79 73 226 $1,840 T66 Sandy Lyle 10 75 70 81 226 $1,840 T68 David Duval 11 80 75 72 227 $1,504 T68 Jeff Sluman 11 78 73 76 227 $1,504 T68 Stuart Appleby 11 75 74 78 227 $1,504 T71 Cameron Beckman 12 80 73 75 228 $1,264 T71 Scott McCarron 12 72 74 82 228 $1,264 73 Roger Rowland 14 77 81 72 230 $1,120 74 Robert Allenby 16 81 74 77 232 $1,056 75 Joey Sindelar 17 75 81 77 233 $992 76 Tom Pernice Jr. 19 71 80 84 235 $928 77 Craig Kanada 20 76 78 82 236 $864 78 Jay Haas 22 82 76 80 238 $800 79 Mike Balliet 65 90 95 96 281 $736