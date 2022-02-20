2022 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2022 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/20/2022 at 8:18 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned his first win of the 2022 PGA Tour schedule at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

After opening the 54-hole event with 8-under 64, Langer was in great shape to win, and he cruised to a three-shot victory with a second-conseuctive 68 to finish on 16-under 200.

Tim Petrovic finished second alone on 13-under total, while Brian Gay finished behind Retief Goosen to wind up solo fourth in his PGA Tour Champions debut event.

Langer won the $240,000 winner's share of the $1,600,000 purse.

Chubb Classic recap notes

Langer wins the second PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting off the a great start in an event he enjoys.

The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next month with the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz.

2022 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Bernhard Langer -16 64 68 68 200 $240,000
2 Tim Petrovic -13 66 68 69 203 $140,800
3 Retief Goosen -12 67 67 70 204 $115,200
4 Brian Gay -10 70 67 69 206 $95,000
T5 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -9 71 70 66 207 $58,795
T5 Robert Karlsson -9 66 72 69 207 $58,795
T5 Jerry Kelly -9 68 68 71 207 $58,795
T5 Steven Alker -9 71 65 71 207 $58,795
T5 Scott Parel -9 70 64 73 207 $58,795
T10 David Toms -7 71 69 69 209 $40,000
T10 Ernie Els -7 69 68 72 209 $40,000
T12 Colin Montgomerie -6 72 68 70 210 $31,600
T12 Paul Stankowski -6 67 72 71 210 $31,600
T12 Kevin Sutherland -6 73 65 72 210 $31,600
T12 Y.E. Yang -6 70 67 73 210 $31,600
T16 Wes Short, Jr. -5 72 70 69 211 $26,400
T16 Paul Broadhurst -5 68 73 70 211 $26,400
T18 Doug Barron -4 68 75 69 212 $22,560
T18 Paul Goydos -4 69 72 71 212 $22,560
T18 Scott Dunlap -4 68 69 75 212 $22,560
T21 Joe Durant -3 69 72 72 213 $18,667
T21 Ken Tanigawa -3 70 70 73 213 $18,667
T21 Woody Austin -3 70 68 75 213 $18,667
T24 Rocco Mediate -2 68 76 70 214 $16,400
T24 Billy Andrade -2 69 70 75 214 $16,400
T26 Kirk Triplett -1 71 75 69 215 $13,020
T26 Rob Labritz -1 74 71 70 215 $13,020
T26 Stephen Ames -1 75 69 71 215 $13,020
T26 Ken Duke -1 70 73 72 215 $13,020
T26 K.J. Choi -1 73 69 73 215 $13,020
T26 Tom Lehman -1 71 71 73 215 $13,020
T26 Brandt Jobe -1 71 68 76 215 $13,020
T26 Lee Janzen -1 72 67 76 215 $13,020
T34 Jeff Maggert E 78 69 69 216 $9,840
T34 Mark Calcavecchia E 73 72 71 216 $9,840
T34 Glen Day E 70 72 74 216 $9,840
T34 Thongchai Jaidee E 67 74 75 216 $9,840
T38 Brett Quigley 1 73 73 71 217 $7,680
T38 Marco Dawson 1 73 72 72 217 $7,680
T38 Stephen Leaney 1 72 72 73 217 $7,680
T38 Steve Flesch 1 68 75 74 217 $7,680
T38 Phillip Price 1 75 69 73 217 $7,680
T38 Rod Pampling 1 69 73 75 217 $7,680
T38 Jim Furyk 1 71 71 75 217 $7,680
T38 David Branshaw 1 74 68 75 217 $7,680
T46 Mike Weir 2 73 73 72 218 $5,920
T46 Mauricio Molina 2 71 71 76 218 $5,920
T46 Alex Cejka 2 72 69 77 218 $5,920
T49 Shane Bertsch 3 76 72 71 219 $4,960
T49 Dicky Pride 3 70 76 73 219 $4,960
T49 Bob Estes 3 73 73 73 219 $4,960
T52 Chris DiMarco 4 72 78 70 220 $3,960
T52 Michael Allen 4 74 74 72 220 $3,960
T52 Michael Muehr 4 75 73 72 220 $3,960
T52 Gene Sauers 4 75 71 74 220 $3,960
T56 Billy Mayfair 5 72 77 72 221 $3,440
T56 Padraig Harrington 5 77 72 72 221 $3,440
T58 Darren Clarke 6 77 76 69 222 $3,040
T58 Tommy Tolles 6 73 71 78 222 $3,040
T58 Fred Funk 6 71 72 79 222 $3,040
T61 Tom Gillis 8 78 70 76 224 $2,560
T61 David Frost 8 74 73 77 224 $2,560
T61 Scott Verplank 8 74 72 78 224 $2,560
T64 Brad Faxon 9 79 72 74 225 $2,160
T64 Tim Herron 9 74 76 75 225 $2,160
T66 José María Olazábal 10 74 79 73 226 $1,840
T66 Sandy Lyle 10 75 70 81 226 $1,840
T68 David Duval 11 80 75 72 227 $1,504
T68 Jeff Sluman 11 78 73 76 227 $1,504
T68 Stuart Appleby 11 75 74 78 227 $1,504
T71 Cameron Beckman 12 80 73 75 228 $1,264
T71 Scott McCarron 12 72 74 82 228 $1,264
73 Roger Rowland 14 77 81 72 230 $1,120
74 Robert Allenby 16 81 74 77 232 $1,056
75 Joey Sindelar 17 75 81 77 233 $992
76 Tom Pernice Jr. 19 71 80 84 235 $928
77 Craig Kanada 20 76 78 82 236 $864
78 Jay Haas 22 82 76 80 238 $800
79 Mike Balliet 65 90 95 96 281 $736

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament