2022 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned his first win of the 2022 PGA Tour schedule at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
After opening the 54-hole event with 8-under 64, Langer was in great shape to win, and he cruised to a three-shot victory with a second-conseuctive 68 to finish on 16-under 200.
Tim Petrovic finished second alone on 13-under total, while Brian Gay finished behind Retief Goosen to wind up solo fourth in his PGA Tour Champions debut event.
Langer won the $240,000 winner's share of the $1,600,000 purse.
Chubb Classic recap notes
Langer wins the second PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting off the a great start in an event he enjoys.
The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next month with the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz.
2022 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Bernhard Langer
|-16
|64
|68
|68
|200
|$240,000
|2
|Tim Petrovic
|-13
|66
|68
|69
|203
|$140,800
|3
|Retief Goosen
|-12
|67
|67
|70
|204
|$115,200
|4
|Brian Gay
|-10
|70
|67
|69
|206
|$95,000
|T5
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-9
|71
|70
|66
|207
|$58,795
|T5
|Robert Karlsson
|-9
|66
|72
|69
|207
|$58,795
|T5
|Jerry Kelly
|-9
|68
|68
|71
|207
|$58,795
|T5
|Steven Alker
|-9
|71
|65
|71
|207
|$58,795
|T5
|Scott Parel
|-9
|70
|64
|73
|207
|$58,795
|T10
|David Toms
|-7
|71
|69
|69
|209
|$40,000
|T10
|Ernie Els
|-7
|69
|68
|72
|209
|$40,000
|T12
|Colin Montgomerie
|-6
|72
|68
|70
|210
|$31,600
|T12
|Paul Stankowski
|-6
|67
|72
|71
|210
|$31,600
|T12
|Kevin Sutherland
|-6
|73
|65
|72
|210
|$31,600
|T12
|Y.E. Yang
|-6
|70
|67
|73
|210
|$31,600
|T16
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|211
|$26,400
|T16
|Paul Broadhurst
|-5
|68
|73
|70
|211
|$26,400
|T18
|Doug Barron
|-4
|68
|75
|69
|212
|$22,560
|T18
|Paul Goydos
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$22,560
|T18
|Scott Dunlap
|-4
|68
|69
|75
|212
|$22,560
|T21
|Joe Durant
|-3
|69
|72
|72
|213
|$18,667
|T21
|Ken Tanigawa
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|213
|$18,667
|T21
|Woody Austin
|-3
|70
|68
|75
|213
|$18,667
|T24
|Rocco Mediate
|-2
|68
|76
|70
|214
|$16,400
|T24
|Billy Andrade
|-2
|69
|70
|75
|214
|$16,400
|T26
|Kirk Triplett
|-1
|71
|75
|69
|215
|$13,020
|T26
|Rob Labritz
|-1
|74
|71
|70
|215
|$13,020
|T26
|Stephen Ames
|-1
|75
|69
|71
|215
|$13,020
|T26
|Ken Duke
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|215
|$13,020
|T26
|K.J. Choi
|-1
|73
|69
|73
|215
|$13,020
|T26
|Tom Lehman
|-1
|71
|71
|73
|215
|$13,020
|T26
|Brandt Jobe
|-1
|71
|68
|76
|215
|$13,020
|T26
|Lee Janzen
|-1
|72
|67
|76
|215
|$13,020
|T34
|Jeff Maggert
|E
|78
|69
|69
|216
|$9,840
|T34
|Mark Calcavecchia
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|$9,840
|T34
|Glen Day
|E
|70
|72
|74
|216
|$9,840
|T34
|Thongchai Jaidee
|E
|67
|74
|75
|216
|$9,840
|T38
|Brett Quigley
|1
|73
|73
|71
|217
|$7,680
|T38
|Marco Dawson
|1
|73
|72
|72
|217
|$7,680
|T38
|Stephen Leaney
|1
|72
|72
|73
|217
|$7,680
|T38
|Steve Flesch
|1
|68
|75
|74
|217
|$7,680
|T38
|Phillip Price
|1
|75
|69
|73
|217
|$7,680
|T38
|Rod Pampling
|1
|69
|73
|75
|217
|$7,680
|T38
|Jim Furyk
|1
|71
|71
|75
|217
|$7,680
|T38
|David Branshaw
|1
|74
|68
|75
|217
|$7,680
|T46
|Mike Weir
|2
|73
|73
|72
|218
|$5,920
|T46
|Mauricio Molina
|2
|71
|71
|76
|218
|$5,920
|T46
|Alex Cejka
|2
|72
|69
|77
|218
|$5,920
|T49
|Shane Bertsch
|3
|76
|72
|71
|219
|$4,960
|T49
|Dicky Pride
|3
|70
|76
|73
|219
|$4,960
|T49
|Bob Estes
|3
|73
|73
|73
|219
|$4,960
|T52
|Chris DiMarco
|4
|72
|78
|70
|220
|$3,960
|T52
|Michael Allen
|4
|74
|74
|72
|220
|$3,960
|T52
|Michael Muehr
|4
|75
|73
|72
|220
|$3,960
|T52
|Gene Sauers
|4
|75
|71
|74
|220
|$3,960
|T56
|Billy Mayfair
|5
|72
|77
|72
|221
|$3,440
|T56
|Padraig Harrington
|5
|77
|72
|72
|221
|$3,440
|T58
|Darren Clarke
|6
|77
|76
|69
|222
|$3,040
|T58
|Tommy Tolles
|6
|73
|71
|78
|222
|$3,040
|T58
|Fred Funk
|6
|71
|72
|79
|222
|$3,040
|T61
|Tom Gillis
|8
|78
|70
|76
|224
|$2,560
|T61
|David Frost
|8
|74
|73
|77
|224
|$2,560
|T61
|Scott Verplank
|8
|74
|72
|78
|224
|$2,560
|T64
|Brad Faxon
|9
|79
|72
|74
|225
|$2,160
|T64
|Tim Herron
|9
|74
|76
|75
|225
|$2,160
|T66
|José María Olazábal
|10
|74
|79
|73
|226
|$1,840
|T66
|Sandy Lyle
|10
|75
|70
|81
|226
|$1,840
|T68
|David Duval
|11
|80
|75
|72
|227
|$1,504
|T68
|Jeff Sluman
|11
|78
|73
|76
|227
|$1,504
|T68
|Stuart Appleby
|11
|75
|74
|78
|227
|$1,504
|T71
|Cameron Beckman
|12
|80
|73
|75
|228
|$1,264
|T71
|Scott McCarron
|12
|72
|74
|82
|228
|$1,264
|73
|Roger Rowland
|14
|77
|81
|72
|230
|$1,120
|74
|Robert Allenby
|16
|81
|74
|77
|232
|$1,056
|75
|Joey Sindelar
|17
|75
|81
|77
|233
|$992
|76
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|19
|71
|80
|84
|235
|$928
|77
|Craig Kanada
|20
|76
|78
|82
|236
|$864
|78
|Jay Haas
|22
|82
|76
|80
|238
|$800
|79
|Mike Balliet
|65
|90
|95
|96
|281
|$736