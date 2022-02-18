Wyndham Clark disqualified from the 2022 Genesis Invitational

Wyndham Clark was disqualified from the 2022 The Genesis Invitational field on Thursday after the first round at Riviera Country Club.

According to the PGA Tour, Clark signed for an incorrect score after the round.

Under the Rules of Golf, a player is disqualified if they sign for a score that is less than what they actually shot that day. Also under the Rules of Golf, a player is allowed to sign for a higher score than they actually shot that day. Which is kind of weird.

Clark shot 6-over 77 in the first round, shooting a back-nine 41. He would have been tied for next to last in the 120-player event if his first-round scorecard had been accurate.

Clark is not replaced in the field of 120 players, with his two playing partners from the first round going off as a twosome in the second round instead.

Brendan Steele and Brandon Hagy will tee off on Friday in Round 2 at 8:08 a.m. local time.