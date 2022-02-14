Collegiate golfer Emma Carpenter to host 5 Clubs podcast focusing on college game

5 Clubs announced today that collegiate golfer Emma Carpenter will join its multi-media golf platform as a contributor and will host her own bi-weekly podcast focusing on the collegiate game of golf and conversations around it. Carpenter is a junior broadcast journalism major at the University of Minnesota and a member of their women’s golf team. Her first podcast is expected to release on February 21.

“I am incredibly excited to join the 5 Clubs team,” said Carpenter. “And I’m just as excited to give another voice to college golf through the conversations I want to have with other college players, coaches, administrators and really anyone who college golf has made an impact on their lives. I can’t wait to get started.”

The addition of Carpenter makes her the fourth contributor to join the 5 Clubs platform. Co-Founder Gary Williams launched 5 Clubs and his podcast in September 2021 with six-time major winner Phil Mickelson as his first guest. ESPN’s Jay Bilas and renowned golf course architect Gil Hanse joined 5 Clubs in January 2022 and both launched their first podcasts earlier this month.

“One of the goals of the 5 Clubs platform is to be part of multiple on-going golf conversations, and college golf plays a very important role in the game,” said Williams. “And we think Emma will bring a lot to the table, and, most importantly, she is a voice within the college space now so her conversations will resonate with others who follow the college game. We are incredibly excited to add her to our growing roster and can’t wait to see the types of conversations she brings to life.”

Carpenter sat down for a conversation with Williams recently to talk more about her upcoming podcast and what started her love of golf.