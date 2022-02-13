2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

02/13/2022 at 11:41 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money payout is from the $8.2 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Waste Management Phoenix Open prize pool is at $1,476,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $893,800. The Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $17,302.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headed by Patick Cantlay, Brooks Kopeka, Xander Schauffele and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open from the correct 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 professionals and ties, and those 67 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 64 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,476,000
2 $893,800
3 $565,800
4 $401,800
5 $336,200
6 $297,250
7 $276,750
8 $256,250
9 $239,850
10 $223,450
11 $207,050
12 $190,650
13 $174,250
14 $157,850
15 $149,650
16 $141,450
17 $133,250
18 $125,050
19 $116,850
20 $108,650
21 $100,450
22 $92,250
23 $85,690
24 $79,130
25 $72,570
26 $66,010
27 $63,550
28 $61,090
29 $58,630
30 $56,170
31 $53,710
32 $51,250
33 $48,790
34 $46,740
35 $44,690
36 $42,640
37 $40,590
38 $38,950
39 $37,310
40 $35,670
41 $34,030
42 $32,390
43 $30,750
44 $29,110
45 $27,470
46 $25,830
47 $24,190
48 $22,878
49 $21,730
50 $21,074
51 $20,582
52 $20,090
53 $19,762
54 $19,434
55 $19,270
56 $19,106
57 $18,942
58 $18,778
59 $18,614
60 $18,450
61 $18,286
62 $18,122
63 $17,958
64 $17,794
65 $17,630
66 $17,466
67 $17,302

