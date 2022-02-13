2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money payout is from the $8.2 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Waste Management Phoenix Open prize pool is at $1,476,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $893,800. The Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $17,302.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headed by Patick Cantlay, Brooks Kopeka, Xander Schauffele and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open from the correct 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 professionals and ties, and those 67 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 64 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,476,000 2 $893,800 3 $565,800 4 $401,800 5 $336,200 6 $297,250 7 $276,750 8 $256,250 9 $239,850 10 $223,450 11 $207,050 12 $190,650 13 $174,250 14 $157,850 15 $149,650 16 $141,450 17 $133,250 18 $125,050 19 $116,850 20 $108,650 21 $100,450 22 $92,250 23 $85,690 24 $79,130 25 $72,570 26 $66,010 27 $63,550 28 $61,090 29 $58,630 30 $56,170 31 $53,710 32 $51,250 33 $48,790 34 $46,740 35 $44,690 36 $42,640 37 $40,590 38 $38,950 39 $37,310 40 $35,670 41 $34,030 42 $32,390 43 $30,750 44 $29,110 45 $27,470 46 $25,830 47 $24,190 48 $22,878 49 $21,730 50 $21,074 51 $20,582 52 $20,090 53 $19,762 54 $19,434 55 $19,270 56 $19,106 57 $18,942 58 $18,778 59 $18,614 60 $18,450 61 $18,286 62 $18,122 63 $17,958 64 $17,794 65 $17,630 66 $17,466 67 $17,302