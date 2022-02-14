The 2022 The Genesis Invitational purse is set for $12 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,160,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The Genesis Invitational field is headed by Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players.

The 120-player field is an invitational event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order. No spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., near Los Angeles.

This is the 16th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 70 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The Genesis Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2022 The Genesis Invitational results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY 1 $2,160,000 2 $1,308,000 3 $828,000 4 $588,000 5 $492,000 6 $435,000 7 $405,000 8 $375,000 9 $351,000 10 $327,000 11 $303,000 12 $279,000 13 $255,000 14 $231,000 15 $219,000 16 $207,000 17 $195,000 18 $183,000 19 $171,000 20 $159,000 21 $147,000 22 $135,000 23 $125,400 24 $115,800 25 $106,200 26 $96,600 27 $93,000 28 $89,400 29 $85,800 30 $82,200 31 $78,600 32 $75,000 33 $71,400 34 $68,400 35 $65,400 36 $62,400 37 $59,400 38 $57,000 39 $54,600 40 $52,200 41 $49,800 42 $47,400 43 $45,000 44 $42,600 45 $40,200 46 $37,800 47 $35,400 48 $33,480 49 $31,800 50 $30,840 51 $30,120 52 $29,400 53 $28,920 54 $28,440 55 $28,200 56 $27,960 57 $27,720 58 $27,480 59 $27,240 60 $27,000 61 $26,760 62 $26,520 63 $26,280 64 $26,040 65 $25,800