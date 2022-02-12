Sam Ryder makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale in 2022 WM Phoenix Open
Sam Ryder sent the massive crowd at TPC Scottsdale into a tizzy on Saturday when he made a hole-in-one on the famous par-3 16th in the third round of the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Playing the 124-yard hole on Saturday, Ryder hit his tee shot to a pin tucked just over the front-left greenside bunker. The ball landed just short of the flag, bounced a little long and right of the flag before spinning back into the hole for the ace.

The hole-in-one is the first for Ryder in his PGA Tour career, and the throng of fans surrounding the 16th hole rained down aluminum bottes of beer onto the grass and in the sand. There was a delay of several minutes while volunteers and tournament employees cleared out everything from the golf playing surface.

Ryder went absolutely nuts in reaction as well.

This is the 10th hole-in-one on the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale in its history of hosting the WM Phoenix Open, which it has done since 1987. It's also the first ace on the hole since 2015, when Francesco Molinari achieved the feat in the third round, four years after Jarrod Lyle did it.

