16th hole at TPC Scottsdale: Who has made a hole-in-one during the Phoenix Open?

The Waste Management Phoenix Open and the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale have delivered on some of the most entertaining holes-in-one in PGA Tour history, including what may well go down as the all-time best.

In the history of the Phoenix Open and its time at TPC Scottsdale, the 16th hole has seen nine in-tournament aces.

Tiger Woods had the best hole-in-one, doing it on the 16th in the third round in the 1997 edition of the event, before the modern stadium seating enclosing the hole existed.

Since Woods' ace, four others have accomplished the feat, including Steve Stricker the very next day with a 6-iron, compared to Woods' 9-iron.

The most-recent 16th hole aces were Jarrod Lyle in 2011, Francesco Molinari in 2015 and Sam Ryder in 2022.

Phoenix Open: TPC Scottsdale 16th hole holes-in-one-

1988 - Hal Sutton, 3rd round

1990 - Brad Bryant, 1st round

1990 - David Edwards, 3rd round

1991 - Jay Delsing, 1st round, 9-iron

1997 - Tiger Woods, 3rd round, 9-iron

1997 - Steve Stricker, 4th round, 6-iron

2002 - Mike Sposa, 2nd round, 7-iron

2011 - Jarrod Lyle, 3rd round, 8-iron

2015 - Francesco Molinari, 3rd round, PW

2022 - Sam Ryder, 3rd round, PW