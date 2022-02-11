Rory McIlroy 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Rory McIlroy's 2022 schedule will start in Abu Dhabi, competing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as his first 2022 tournament after choosing to skip the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
McIlroy will then play the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, before returning to the US for the Genesis Invitational in February at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles.
From there, he will play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play leading to the Masters.
He'll, of course, compete in the other three majors. Outside of the majors, McIlroy could play in the Wells Fargo Championship.
In a busy June, he should play the Memorial Tournament in Ohio and defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open before the US Open in Massachusetts. He will then play the Travelers Championship the following week.
You can expect McIlroy to play in all three FedEx Cup playoffs events.
McIlroy will play more events on the European Tour schedule, including the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Rory McIlroy expected 2022 schedule
Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change
- Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
- Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic
- Genesis Invitational
- Arnold Palmer Invitational
- The Players Championship
- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
- The Masters
- Wells Fargo Championship
- PGA Championship
- the Memorial Tournament
- RBC Canadian Open
- US Open
- Travelers Championship
- British Open Championship
- FedEx Cup playoffs
- BMW PGA Championship
- Zozo Championship
- WGC-HSBC Champions
- DP World Tour Championship, Dubai