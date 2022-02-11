Rory McIlroy 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Rory McIlroy's 2022 schedule will start in Abu Dhabi, competing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as his first 2022 tournament after choosing to skip the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

McIlroy will then play the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, before returning to the US for the Genesis Invitational in February at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles.

From there, he will play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play leading to the Masters.

He'll, of course, compete in the other three majors. Outside of the majors, McIlroy could play in the Wells Fargo Championship.

In a busy June, he should play the Memorial Tournament in Ohio and defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open before the US Open in Massachusetts. He will then play the Travelers Championship the following week.

You can expect McIlroy to play in all three FedEx Cup playoffs events.

McIlroy will play more events on the European Tour schedule, including the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Genesis Invitational

Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Players Championship

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The Masters

Wells Fargo Championship

PGA Championship

the Memorial Tournament

RBC Canadian Open

US Open

Travelers Championship

British Open Championship

FedEx Cup playoffs

BMW PGA Championship

Zozo Championship

WGC-HSBC Champions

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai