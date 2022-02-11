Rickie Fowler 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Rickie Fowler's 2022 schedule begins in California, playing in The American Express to start the year.

We'll then see Fowler play in the Farmers Insurance Open and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he won in 2019. He'll then make his way to Florida.

During the Florida Swing, Fowler is likely to play in The Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. He should play in The Players.

Fowler does not have guaranteed places in the major championships, and he'll need to earn them based on the qualifying criteria for each of the majors.

He's a winner of the Wells Fargo Championship, and he should be in the Memorial Tournament. He should play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Then, if all goes well, we should see Fowler in at least two of three FedEx Cup playoff events and potentially representing the United States in the 2022 Presidents Cup.

In the fall, we can expect Fowler to potentially play in the Mayakoba Golf Classic, with a potential stop at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas to end the year, assuming he qualifies.

