Jordan Spieth 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Jordan Spieth's 2022 schedule will begin in Hawaii the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Spieth will then be in the field at the Farmers Insurance Open and AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. He is sponsored by AT&T. He has won the tournament in the past as well.

Spieth will compete at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and at Riviera Country Club in the Genesis Invitational. He then will likely play in The Players and one other event in the Florida Swing.

Spieth should also be in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in his home state of Texas, and he's playing the Valero Texas Open the week before the Masters. He'll go through a big stretch in May, with the PGA Championship the central focus. He may have to choose between playing in the AT&T Byron Nelson or the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Spieth should play in the Memorial Tournament before the US Open. After Winged Foot, it's expected Spieth will return for the Travelers Championship, and he's certainly eligible for all four major championships.

We should see him in at least two of the three FedEx Cup playoff events. Depending on his season, he has an outside shot to be part of the Presidents Cup team.

In the fall, Spieth should play in at least two of the three Asian Swing events and round out the year with the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, again, assuming he's eligible.

Jordan Spieth expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling and eligibility; subject to change

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Farmers Insurance Open

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Waste Management Phoenix Open

Genesis Invitational

The Players

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Valero Texas Open

The Masters

AT&T Byron Nelson

PGA Championship

Charles Schwab Challenge

the Memorial Tournament

US Open

Travelers Championship

British Open Championship

FedEx Cup playoffs

CJ Cup

Zozo Championship

Mayakoba Golf Classic