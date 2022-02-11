Jon Rahm 2022 schedule: When will he play next?
Jon Rahm 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

02/11/2022

02/11/2022 at 11:32 am
Jon Rahm's 2022 schedule kicks off with a trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, which he got into for winning last season.

We will then see Rahm play in the California desert at The American Express, followed by starts at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is a collegiate home game for the Spaniard. Rahm will then play at the Genesis Invitational.

Rahm will then play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with a stop at The Players Championship in between and a chance of playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and the Open Championship. He should play in one May event that other than the Memorial, which he commits to each year.

He will balance out some of this PGA Tour-centric schedule with starts on the European Tour to maintain membership and earn points toward qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team. He should be in the Scottish Open, Open de Espana, DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the Race to Dubai. He could well add the BMW PGA Championship and the Andalucia Masters.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events.

Jon Rahm expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change

  • Sentry Tournament of Champions
  • The American Express
  • Farmers Insurance Open
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open
  • The Genesis Invitational
  • The Players Championship
  • WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
  • The Masters
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans
  • PGA Championship
  • the Memorial Tournament
  • US Open
  • British Open Championship
  • FedEx Cup playoffs
  • Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
  • Open de Espana
  • DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

