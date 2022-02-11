Dustin Johnson 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Dustin Johnson's 2022 schedule kicks off witouth a return to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, which is a shock given DJ's history of winning on the PGA Tour.

Johnson is then headed to play in the 2022 Saudi International in Saudi Arabia. He'll return there after taking criticism for choosing to play in the event.

Then Johnson should play at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera as well, which is shaping up to be bigger than ever.

We should see DJ at The Players, too. It's unclear if he'll add another event in the Florida Swing.

DJ should play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which he won in 2016.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters and compete in the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship. He'll play in the Memorial Tournament.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events and on Team USA for the Presidents Cup.

Johnson typically wraps his year with a limited fall schedule, only playing in the Hero World Challenge.

Dustin Johnson expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change

