Brooks Koepka 2022 schedule: When will he play next?
Brooks Koepka 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

02/11/2022 at 10:49 am
Golf News Net


Brooks Koepka's 2022 schedule will start in Hawaii, competing in the Sentry Tournament of Champions to start his year.

Koepka will not compete in the Saudi Invitational, which has proven a controversial event, choosing to compete the week ahead at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Koepka will then play the Waste Management Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles.

He then jumps into the Florida Swing. From there, he will play in The Players and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, leading to the Masters. After the Masters, he may well team up with brother Chase for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

He'll, of course, compete in the other three majors and likely compete in the Travelers Championship after the US Open.

You can expect Koepka to play in all three FedEx Cup playoffs.

He will be a part of the American Presidents Cup team at Quail Hollow, and then he'll likely play three events in the fall: the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, the CJ Cup in South Korea and the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Brooks Koepka expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change

  • Sentry Tournament of Champions
  • Farmers Insurance Open
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open
  • Genesis Invitational
  • The Honda Classic
  • The Players Championship
  • The Masters
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans
  • PGA Championship
  • the Memorial Tournament
  • US Open
  • Travelers Championship
  • British Open Championship
  • FedEx Cup playoffs
  • Presidents Cup
  • Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
  • CJ Cup
  • Hero World Challenge

