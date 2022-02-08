2022 Epson Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022 Epson Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 21-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.

The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses across the board, marking the highest average purse in Epson Tour Tour history.

Purse-boosted events

The 2022 Epson Tour schedule features the biggest purse in tour history, with French Lick Resort hosting the French Lick Charity Championship on The Pete Dye Golf Course for a purse of $335,000. The $50,000 winner's check will match the largest in tour history.

In total, the schedule will offer $4.41 million in total prize money, for an average purse size of $210,000. Both figures beat prior records for total prize money ($4 million, 2019) and average purse size ($194,000, 2021).

New events

The Epson Tour has three new events in 2022: one (to be named) at Ol’ Colony Golf Course in Tuscaloosa, Ala.; the Wildhorse Ladies Classic at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton, Ore.; and Ann Arbor's Road to the LPGA powered by the A2 Sports Commission in Ann Arbor, Mich. at Travis Pointe Country Club, which hosted the LPGA Tour’s Volvik Championship from 2016-2018.

2022 Epson Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS March 4-6 Florida’s Natural Charity Classic Country Club of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, FL $200,000 Winner Results March 17-20 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic Longbow Golf Club, Mesa, AZ $200,000 Winner Results March 25-27 IOA Championship Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, CA $200,000 Winner Results March 31-April 3 Casino Del Sol Golf Classic Tucson, AZ Sewailo Golf Club $200,000 Winner Results April 21-23 Copper Rock Championship Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, UT $200,000 Winner Results April 29-May 1 Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes Buffalo Dunes Golf Club, Garden City, KS $200,000 Winner Results May 20-22 IOA Golf Classic presented by RP Funding Alaqua Country Club, Longwood, FL $200,000 Winner Results May 27-29 Inova Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship El Campeon Golf Course, Howey-in-the-Hills, FL $200,000 Winner Results June 9-12 Carolina Golf Classic presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Kinston Country Club, Kinston, NC $200,000 Winner Results June 16-18 Ann Arbor’s Road to the LPGA powered by the A2 Sports Commission Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor, MI $200,000 Winner Results June 24-26 Island Resort Championship Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, MI $200,000 Winner Results July 8-10 Twin Bridges Championship Pinehaven Country Club, Guilderland, NY $200,000 Winner Results July 29-31 FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship Battle Creek Country Club, Battle Creek, MI $200,000 Winner Results August 4-7 French Lick Charity Championship The Pete Dye Golf Course at French Lick, French Lick, IN $335,000 Winner Results August 12-14 Four Winds Invitational South Bend Country Club, South Bend, IN $200,000 Winner Results August 26-28 Circling Raven Championship Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, ID $200,000 Winner Results September 2-4 Wildhorse Ladies Classic Wildhorse Golf Course, Pendleton, OR $200,000 Winner Results September 16-18 Guardian Championship RTJ Golf Trail at Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, AL $200,000 Winner Results September 23-25 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout Mystic Creek Golf Club, El Dorado, AR $225,000 Winner Results Sept.29-Oct. 2 TBA Ol’ Colony Golf Course, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 $200,000 Winner Results October 6-9 Epson Tour Tour Championship LPGA International (Jones Course), Daytona Beach, FL $250,000 Winner Results