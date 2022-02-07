2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
02/07/2022 at 9:58 am
The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse is set for $8.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,476,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 132-player field is an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order and spots held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC Scottsdale near Phoenix, Ariz.

This is the 15th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 58 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,476,000
2 $893,800
3 $565,800
4 $401,800
5 $336,200
6 $297,250
7 $276,750
8 $256,250
9 $239,850
10 $223,450
11 $207,050
12 $190,650
13 $174,250
14 $157,850
15 $149,650
16 $141,450
17 $133,250
18 $125,050
19 $116,850
20 $108,650
21 $100,450
22 $92,250
23 $85,690
24 $79,130
25 $72,570
26 $66,010
27 $63,550
28 $61,090
29 $58,630
30 $56,170
31 $53,710
32 $51,250
33 $48,790
34 $46,740
35 $44,690
36 $42,640
37 $40,590
38 $38,950
39 $37,310
40 $35,670
41 $34,030
42 $32,390
43 $30,750
44 $29,110
45 $27,470
46 $25,830
47 $24,190
48 $22,878
49 $21,730
50 $21,074
51 $20,582
52 $20,090
53 $19,762
54 $19,434
55 $19,270
56 $19,106
57 $18,942
58 $18,778
59 $18,614
60 $18,450
61 $18,286
62 $18,122
63 $17,958
64 $17,794
65 $17,630

