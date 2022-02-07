The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse is set for $8.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,476,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The

The 132-player field is an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order and spots held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC Scottsdale near Phoenix, Ariz.

This is the 15th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 58 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,476,000 2 $893,800 3 $565,800 4 $401,800 5 $336,200 6 $297,250 7 $276,750 8 $256,250 9 $239,850 10 $223,450 11 $207,050 12 $190,650 13 $174,250 14 $157,850 15 $149,650 16 $141,450 17 $133,250 18 $125,050 19 $116,850 20 $108,650 21 $100,450 22 $92,250 23 $85,690 24 $79,130 25 $72,570 26 $66,010 27 $63,550 28 $61,090 29 $58,630 30 $56,170 31 $53,710 32 $51,250 33 $48,790 34 $46,740 35 $44,690 36 $42,640 37 $40,590 38 $38,950 39 $37,310 40 $35,670 41 $34,030 42 $32,390 43 $30,750 44 $29,110 45 $27,470 46 $25,830 47 $24,190 48 $22,878 49 $21,730 50 $21,074 51 $20,582 52 $20,090 53 $19,762 54 $19,434 55 $19,270 56 $19,106 57 $18,942 58 $18,778 59 $18,614 60 $18,450 61 $18,286 62 $18,122 63 $17,958 64 $17,794 65 $17,630