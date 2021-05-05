Harold Varner III’s wife Amanda Singleton: Pictures, bio

Harold Varner III is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, and he's notching some of his best finishes in his career, including winning the 2022 Saudi International. Varner's wife, Amanda Singleton, has been a key part of his journey.
The pair were engaged after dating for several years and then got married in September 2020. Now the couple has announced they're expecting their first child together, a son that will be Harold Varner IV.
