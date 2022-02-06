2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, winner's share, pro-am prize money payout
The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse for the pro-am competition is set for $100,000, with the winner's share coming in at $10,000 -- separate from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Joel Dahmen and a total of seven of the world top 50.

Each professional in the 156-man field is teamed with an amateur for the first three rounds, with a cut made in the net-best-ball competition after 54 holes to the top 25 pro-am teams (no ties) for a Sunday round at Pebble Beach. Those 25 teams receive money.

For the professional competition, the top 60 players and ties get to the final round. The top 65 players and ties through 54 holes are paid from the $8.7 million purse for the professionals.

Only the professional is paid from the pro-am purse. The amateur does not receive money.

The event is played this year at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

  • 1. $10,000
  • 2. $7,500
  • 3. $7,000
  • 4. $6,500
  • 5. $6,000
  • 6. $5,500
  • 7. $5,250
  • 8. $5,000
  • 9. $4,750
  • 10. $4,500
  • 11. $4,250
  • 12. $4,000
  • 13. $3,750
  • 14. $3,500
  • 15. $3,250
  • 16. $3,000
  • 17. $2,750
  • 18. $2,500
  • 19. $2,250
  • 20. $2,000
  • 21. $1,750
  • 22. $1,550
  • 23. $1,350
  • 24. $1,150
  • 25. $950

