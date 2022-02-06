2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

02/06/2022 at 10:15 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout is from the $8.7 million purse, with 77 professional players, including 64 who complete four rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize pool is at $1,566,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $948,300. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $17,574.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Patick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after three rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from the correct 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 54-hole cut was made to the top 60 professionals and ties, and those 64 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round. However, the top 65 players and ties are paid based on the PGA Tour's 36-hole cut rule. Those 13 players who didn't make the 54-hole, though, all earn the same money: $17,574.

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 36 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,566,000
2 $948,300
3 $600,300
4 $426,300
5 $356,700
6 $315,375
7 $293,625
8 $271,875
9 $254,475
10 $237,075
11 $219,675
12 $202,275
13 $184,875
14 $167,475
15 $158,775
16 $150,075
17 $141,375
18 $132,675
19 $123,975
20 $115,275
21 $106,575
22 $97,875
23 $90,915
24 $83,955
25 $76,995
26 $70,035
27 $67,425
28 $64,815
29 $62,205
30 $59,595
31 $56,985
32 $54,375
33 $51,765
34 $49,590
35 $47,415
36 $45,240
37 $43,065
38 $41,325
39 $39,585
40 $37,845
41 $36,105
42 $34,365
43 $32,625
44 $30,885
45 $29,145
46 $27,405
47 $25,665
48 $24,273
49 $23,055
50 $22,359
51 $21,837
52 $21,315
53 $20,967
54 $20,619
55 $20,445
56 $20,271
57 $20,097
58 $19,923
59 $19,749
60 $19,575
61 $19,401
62 $19,227
63 $19,053
64 $18,879
65 $18,705
66 $18,531
67 $18,357
68 $18,183
69 $18,009
70 $17,835
71 $17,661
72 $17,487
73 $17,313
74 $17,139
75 $16,965
76 $16,791
77 $16,617

