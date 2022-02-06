2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout is from the $8.7 million purse, with 77 professional players, including 64 who complete four rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize pool is at $1,566,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $948,300. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $17,574.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Patick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after three rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from the correct 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 54-hole cut was made to the top 60 professionals and ties, and those 64 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round. However, the top 65 players and ties are paid based on the PGA Tour's 36-hole cut rule. Those 13 players who didn't make the 54-hole, though, all earn the same money: $17,574.

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 36 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,566,000 2 $948,300 3 $600,300 4 $426,300 5 $356,700 6 $315,375 7 $293,625 8 $271,875 9 $254,475 10 $237,075 11 $219,675 12 $202,275 13 $184,875 14 $167,475 15 $158,775 16 $150,075 17 $141,375 18 $132,675 19 $123,975 20 $115,275 21 $106,575 22 $97,875 23 $90,915 24 $83,955 25 $76,995 26 $70,035 27 $67,425 28 $64,815 29 $62,205 30 $59,595 31 $56,985 32 $54,375 33 $51,765 34 $49,590 35 $47,415 36 $45,240 37 $43,065 38 $41,325 39 $39,585 40 $37,845 41 $36,105 42 $34,365 43 $32,625 44 $30,885 45 $29,145 46 $27,405 47 $25,665 48 $24,273 49 $23,055 50 $22,359 51 $21,837 52 $21,315 53 $20,967 54 $20,619 55 $20,445 56 $20,271 57 $20,097 58 $19,923 59 $19,749 60 $19,575 61 $19,401 62 $19,227 63 $19,053 64 $18,879 65 $18,705 66 $18,531 67 $18,357 68 $18,183 69 $18,009 70 $17,835 71 $17,661 72 $17,487 73 $17,313 74 $17,139 75 $16,965 76 $16,791 77 $16,617