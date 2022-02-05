Why does the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am have a third-round cut, not a second-round cut?

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, cut day is Saturday, which is also moving day.

Most weeks on the PGA Tour, cut day is Friday, with the starting field reduced to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes for the final two rounds of play. However, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am cut rule for the starting field of 156 players is to reduce the field to the top 60 and ties after 54 holes for the final round at host Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Why is there a 54-hole cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am instead of a 36-hole cut?

There is a 54-hole cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am instead of a 36-hole cut because of the nature of the tournament's setup -- namely, the pro-am component. Just like with The American Express, the 156 professionals in the field are paired with an amateur player for the first three rounds of the tournament.

In the interest of time and spacing, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The American Express both use a three-course rotation to spread out the pro-am participants, allowing the pros to compete at something approaching their normal pace while allowing the amateurs enough time to play, too.

Since the field is evenly spread among three courses for the first three days, the fairest thing the tournament can do is give each professional player (and their amateur playing partner) an opportunity at each of the three courses before making a cut.

What is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 54-hole cut rule?

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a 54-hole cut is made after each pro-am team competes at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course once. The top 60 professionals and ties advance to the final round at Pebble Beach. (Players who are in the top 65 and ties after three rounds who do not get to play in the final round still earn prize money.)

In the pro-am competition, the top 25 teams -- exactly, no ties -- move on to the final round at Pebble Beach. In the likely event of a tie, there is a match of cards done to determine which team(s) get into the final round.