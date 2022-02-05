Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2021-2022

The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2021-2022 schedule, with prize money totaling $481,050,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.
However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in PGA Tour events range from $3.7 million to $20 million in 2021-22. The smallest purse belongs to the Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, as well the Bermuda Championship and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. The largest purse belongs to The Players Championship, which now boasts a $20 million purse.
The U.S. Open, which saw its purse increased from $10 million in 2016 to $12 million in 2017 and remains there in 2022. It has the largest purse of the four major championships.
There are purses of every size in between. The World Golf Championships events have the same purse of $12 million. However, the WGCs pay the winner 17 percent of the purse compared to the normal 18 percent.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' the Memorial Tournament share the same distinction of the third-best class of purses at $12 million.
The two FedEx Cup playoff events have the same purse of $15 million.
With the Tour Championship now representing the final event for the FedEx Cup schedule and having no purse of its own, it technically has a payout of $75 million for the 30 qualifying players and the next 120 players on the FedEx Cup points list.
Only four tournaments have a first-place payout of less than $1 million.
Take a look at the full list of PGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.
2022 PGA Tour purses, every event ranked from biggest to smallest
Click header to sort
|DATE
|TOURNEY
|PURSE
|1st PLACE
|Aug. 25-28
|Tour Championship
|$75,000,000
|$17,500,000
|March 10-13
|The Players Championship
|$20,000,000
|$3,600,000
|Aug. 11-14
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|$15,000,000
|$2,700,000
|Aug. 18-21
|BMW Championship
|$15,000,000
|$2,700,000
|June 16-19
|U.S. Open
|$12,500,000
|$2,250,000
|Feb. 17-20
|The Genesis Invitational
|$12,000,000
|$2,160,000
|March 3-6
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|$12,000,000
|$2,160,000
|June 2-5
|the Memorial Tournament
|$12,000,000
|$2,160,000
|March 24-27
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|$12,000,000
|$2,040,000
|April 7-10
|Masters Tournament
|$11,500,000
|$2,070,000
|May 19-22
|PGA Championship
|$11,000,000
|$1,980,000
|July 14-17
|The Open Championship
|$10,750,000
|$1,935,000
|Oct. 21-24
|Zozo Championship
|$9,950,000
|$1,791,000
|Oct. 14-17
|The CJ Cup at Summit
|$9,750,000
|$1,755,000
|May 12-15
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|$9,100,000
|$1,638,000
|May 5-8
|Wells Fargo Championship
|$9,000,000
|$1,620,000
|Feb. 3-6
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|$8,700,000
|$1,566,000
|June 9-12
|RBC Canadian Open
|$8,700,000
|$1,566,000
|April 30-3
|Valero Texas Open
|$8,600,000
|$1,548,000
|Jan. 27-30
|Farmers Insurance Open
|$8,400,000
|$1,512,000
|May 26-29
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|$8,400,000
|$1,512,000
|July 28-31
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|$8,400,000
|$1,512,000
|April 21-24
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|$8,300,000
|$1,494,000
|June 23-26
|Travelers Championship
|$8,300,000
|$1,494,000
|Jan. 6-9
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|$8,200,000
|$1,476,000
|Feb. 10-13
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|$8,200,000
|$1,476,000
|Feb. 24-27
|The Honda Classic
|$8,000,000
|$1,440,000
|April 14-17
|RBC Heritage
|$8,000,000
|$1,440,000
|July 7-10
|Genesis Scottish Open
|$8,000,000
|$1,440,000
|March 17-20
|Valspar Championship
|$7,800,000
|$1,404,000
|Jan. 20-23
|The American Express
|$7,600,000
|$1,368,000
|Nov. 11-14
|Houston Open
|$7,500,000
|$1,350,000
|Jan. 13-16
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|$7,500,000
|$1,350,000
|July 21-24
|3M Open
|$7,500,000
|$1,350,000
|April 28-1
|Mexico Open
|$7,300,000
|$1,314,000
|Aug. 4-7
|Wyndham Championship
|$7,300,000
|$1,314,000
|Nov. 4-7
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|$7,200,000
|$1,296,000
|Nov. 18-21
|The RSM Classic
|$7,200,000
|$1,296,000
|July 30-3
|John Deere Classic
|$7,100,000
|$1,278,000
|Sept. 16-19
|Fortinet Championship
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|Oct. 30-3
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|Oct. 7-10
|Shriners Children's Open
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|Oct. 28-31
|Bermuda Championship
|$6,500,000
|$1,170,000
|March 3-6
|Puerto Rico Open
|$3,700,000
|$666,000
|March 24-27
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|$3,700,000
|$666,000
|July 7-10
|Barbasol Championship
|$3,700,000
|$666,000
|July 14-17
|Barracuda Championship
|$3,700,000
|$666,000