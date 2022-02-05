Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2021-2022
The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2021-2022 schedule, with prize money totaling $481,050,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.

However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in PGA Tour events range from $3.7 million to $20 million in 2021-22. The smallest purse belongs to the Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, as well the Bermuda Championship and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. The largest purse belongs to The Players Championship, which now boasts a $20 million purse.

The U.S. Open, which saw its purse increased from $10 million in 2016 to $12 million in 2017 and remains there in 2022. It has the largest purse of the four major championships.

There are purses of every size in between. The World Golf Championships events have the same purse of $12 million. However, the WGCs pay the winner 17 percent of the purse compared to the normal 18 percent.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' the Memorial Tournament share the same distinction of the third-best class of purses at $12 million.

The two FedEx Cup playoff events have the same purse of $15 million.

With the Tour Championship now representing the final event for the FedEx Cup schedule and having no purse of its own, it technically has a payout of $75 million for the 30 qualifying players and the next 120 players on the FedEx Cup points list.

Only four tournaments have a first-place payout of less than $1 million.

Take a look at the full list of PGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.

2022 PGA Tour purses, every event ranked from biggest to smallest

DATE TOURNEY PURSE 1st PLACE
Aug. 25-28 Tour Championship $75,000,000 $17,500,000
March 10-13 The Players Championship $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Aug. 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship $15,000,000 $2,700,000
Aug. 18-21 BMW Championship $15,000,000 $2,700,000
June 16-19 U.S. Open $12,500,000 $2,250,000
Feb. 17-20 The Genesis Invitational $12,000,000 $2,160,000
March 3-6 Arnold Palmer Invitational $12,000,000 $2,160,000
June 2-5 the Memorial Tournament $12,000,000 $2,160,000
March 24-27 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play $12,000,000 $2,040,000
April 7-10 Masters Tournament $11,500,000 $2,070,000
May 19-22 PGA Championship $11,000,000 $1,980,000
July 14-17 The Open Championship $10,750,000 $1,935,000
Oct. 21-24 Zozo Championship $9,950,000 $1,791,000
Oct. 14-17 The CJ Cup at Summit $9,750,000 $1,755,000
May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson $9,100,000 $1,638,000
May 5-8 Wells Fargo Championship $9,000,000 $1,620,000
Feb. 3-6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $8,700,000 $1,566,000
June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open $8,700,000 $1,566,000
April 30-3 Valero Texas Open $8,600,000 $1,548,000
Jan. 27-30 Farmers Insurance Open $8,400,000 $1,512,000
May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge $8,400,000 $1,512,000
July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic $8,400,000 $1,512,000
April 21-24 Zurich Classic of New Orleans $8,300,000 $1,494,000
June 23-26 Travelers Championship $8,300,000 $1,494,000
Jan. 6-9 Sentry Tournament of Champions $8,200,000 $1,476,000
Feb. 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open $8,200,000 $1,476,000
Feb. 24-27 The Honda Classic $8,000,000 $1,440,000
April 14-17 RBC Heritage $8,000,000 $1,440,000
July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open $8,000,000 $1,440,000
March 17-20 Valspar Championship $7,800,000 $1,404,000
Jan. 20-23 The American Express $7,600,000 $1,368,000
Nov. 11-14 Houston Open $7,500,000 $1,350,000
Jan. 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii $7,500,000 $1,350,000
July 21-24 3M Open $7,500,000 $1,350,000
April 28-1 Mexico Open $7,300,000 $1,314,000
Aug. 4-7 Wyndham Championship $7,300,000 $1,314,000
Nov. 4-7 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba $7,200,000 $1,296,000
Nov. 18-21 The RSM Classic $7,200,000 $1,296,000
July 30-3 John Deere Classic $7,100,000 $1,278,000
Sept. 16-19 Fortinet Championship $7,000,000 $1,260,000
Oct. 30-3 Sanderson Farms Championship $7,000,000 $1,260,000
Oct. 7-10 Shriners Children's Open $7,000,000 $1,260,000
Oct. 28-31 Bermuda Championship $6,500,000 $1,170,000
March 3-6 Puerto Rico Open $3,700,000 $666,000
March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship $3,700,000 $666,000
July 7-10 Barbasol Championship $3,700,000 $666,000
July 14-17 Barracuda Championship $3,700,000 $666,000

