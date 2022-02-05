The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The LPGA Drive On Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and more. Marina Alex, Stacy Lewis and Leona Maguire are all battling in the final group for a chance to win.

This is the third event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 120 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club in Ft. Myers, Fla.

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship highlights

For more, visit LPGA.com!

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $225,000 2 $139,572 3 $101,250 4 $78,325 5 $63,043 6 $51,580 7 $43,175 8 $37,826 9 $34,005 10 $30,948 11 $28,655 12 $26,744 13 $25,064 14 $23,536 15 $22,160 16 $20,937 17 $19,868 18 $18,951 19 $18,187 20 $17,575 21 $16,964 22 $16,352 23 $15,742 24 $15,130 25 $14,596 26 $14,061 27 $13,525 28 $12,990 29 $12,456 30 $11,997 31 $11,539 32 $11,080 33 $10,622 34 $10,163 35 $9,782 36 $9,399 37 $9,017 38 $8,635 39 $8,252 40 $7,947 41 $7,642 42 $7,337 43 $7,030 44 $6,725 45 $6,495 46 $6,266 47 $6,037 48 $5,807 49 $5,578 50 $5,348 51 $5,197 52 $5,043 53 $4,890 54 $4,738 55 $4,585 56 $4,431 57 $4,280 58 $4,126 59 $3,974 60 $3,821 61 $3,745 62 $3,668 63 $3,592 64 $3,515 65 $3,438 66 $3,362 67 $3,287 68 $3,209 69 $3,133 70 $3,057