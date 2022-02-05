2022 LPGA Drive On Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Leona Maguire, who started the year with her first LPGA Tour win at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club in Ft. Myers, Fla.

In the final round of the 54-hole event, Maguire pulled away from the field by shooting 5-under 67 to finish on 18-under 198. That was good enough for a three-shot win over Lexi Thompson, making Maguire the first Irish-born LPGA winner.

Sarah Schmelzel finished alone in third place, a shot behind Thompson.

Maguire won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

LPGA Drive On Championship recap notes

Maguire picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Maguire earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 73 players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next month with the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY 1 Leona Maguire -18 66 65 67 198 $225,000 2 Lexi Thompson -15 69 67 65 201 $138,527 3 Sarah Schmelzel -14 69 69 64 202 $100,492 T4 Xiyu Lin -13 68 72 63 203 $54,379 T4 Patty Tavatanakit -13 66 70 67 203 $54,379 T4 Brittany Altomare -13 68 67 68 203 $54,379 T4 Stacy Lewis -13 68 67 68 203 $54,379 T4 Marina Alex -13 65 66 72 203 $54,379 T9 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -12 70 67 67 204 $32,233 T9 Jeongeun Lee6 -12 67 69 68 204 $32,233 T11 Cheyenne Knight -11 70 69 66 205 $25,805 T11 Brooke M. Henderson -11 71 67 67 205 $25,805 T11 Atthaya Thitikul -11 71 66 68 205 $25,805 T11 Charley Hull -11 67 70 68 205 $25,805 T15 Aditi Ashok -10 72 71 63 206 $19,871 T15 Nelly Korda -10 72 70 64 206 $19,871 T15 Hye-Jin Choi -10 71 69 66 206 $19,871 T15 Madelene Sagstrom -10 67 71 68 206 $19,871 T15 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -10 68 69 69 206 $19,871 T20 Jenny Shin -9 74 68 65 207 $15,940 T20 Perrine Delacour -9 73 67 67 207 $15,940 T20 Kelly Tan -9 71 69 67 207 $15,940 T20 Caroline Masson -9 67 72 68 207 $15,940 T20 Celine Boutier -9 70 67 70 207 $15,940 T20 Yaeeun Hong -9 68 69 70 207 $15,940 T26 Georgia Hall -8 70 71 67 208 $13,159 T26 Megan Khang -8 68 72 68 208 $13,159 T26 In Gee Chun -8 70 68 70 208 $13,159 T26 Lauren Stephenson -8 72 65 71 208 $13,159 T30 Yealimi Noh -7 74 69 66 209 $10,574 T30 Ayaka Furue -7 70 72 67 209 $10,574 T30 Amy Yang -7 70 72 67 209 $10,574 T30 Allisen Corpuz -7 70 69 70 209 $10,574 T30 Inbee Park -7 70 69 70 209 $10,574 T30 Jasmine Suwannapura -7 69 70 70 209 $10,574 T30 Linnea Johansson -7 66 69 74 209 $10,574 T37 Lilia Vu -6 71 72 67 210 $8,400 T37 Isi Gabsa -6 71 71 68 210 $8,400 T37 Na Rin An -6 71 70 69 210 $8,400 T37 Jennifer Chang -6 70 68 72 210 $8,400 T41 Ruixin Liu -5 71 72 68 211 $6,162 T41 Paula Reto -5 71 72 68 211 $6,162 T41 Pajaree Anannarukarn -5 70 73 68 211 $6,162 T41 Alison Lee -5 69 74 68 211 $6,162 T41 Brittany Lincicome -5 73 69 69 211 $6,162 T41 Anna Nordqvist -5 69 73 69 211 $6,162 T41 A Lim Kim -5 72 69 70 211 $6,162 T41 Bianca Pagdanganan -5 70 71 70 211 $6,162 T41 Marissa Steen -5 69 72 70 211 $6,162 T41 Cydney Clanton -5 70 70 71 211 $6,162 T41 Nasa Hataoka -5 65 75 71 211 $6,162 T41 Su Oh -5 68 71 72 211 $6,162 T53 Wichanee Meechai -4 72 70 70 212 $4,475 T53 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -4 71 71 70 212 $4,475 T53 Pernilla Lindberg -4 69 73 70 212 $4,475 T53 Janie Jackson -4 72 69 71 212 $4,475 T53 Ryann O'Toole -4 68 72 72 212 $4,475 T53 Bronte Law -4 67 72 73 212 $4,475 T59 Dana Finkelstein -3 72 71 70 213 $3,651 T59 Annie Park -3 69 74 70 213 $3,651 T59 Pornanong Phatlum -3 73 69 71 213 $3,651 T59 Moriya Jutanugarn -3 72 70 71 213 $3,651 T59 Gemma Dryburgh -3 72 69 72 213 $3,651 T59 Amy Olson -3 70 71 72 213 $3,651 T59 Austin Ernst -3 70 71 72 213 $3,651 T66 Fatima Fernandez Cano -2 74 69 71 214 $3,185 T66 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2 72 71 71 214 $3,185 T66 Ariya Jutanugarn -2 72 70 72 214 $3,185 T66 Katherine Perry-Hamski -2 72 70 72 214 $3,185 T66 Giulia Molinaro -2 68 74 72 214 $3,185 T71 Carlota Ciganda -1 72 71 72 215 $2,977 T71 Angela Stanford -1 77 65 73 215 $2,977 73 Rachel Rohanna 1 70 73 74 217 $2,920