2022 LPGA Drive On Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Leona Maguire, who started the year with her first LPGA Tour win at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club in Ft. Myers, Fla.
In the final round of the 54-hole event, Maguire pulled away from the field by shooting 5-under 67 to finish on 18-under 198. That was good enough for a three-shot win over Lexi Thompson, making Maguire the first Irish-born LPGA winner.
Sarah Schmelzel finished alone in third place, a shot behind Thompson.
Maguire won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
LPGA Drive On Championship recap notes
Maguire picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.
By winning the event, Maguire earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 73 players finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next month with the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.
2022 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Leona Maguire
|-18
|66
|65
|67
|198
|$225,000
|2
|Lexi Thompson
|-15
|69
|67
|65
|201
|$138,527
|3
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-14
|69
|69
|64
|202
|$100,492
|T4
|Xiyu Lin
|-13
|68
|72
|63
|203
|$54,379
|T4
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-13
|66
|70
|67
|203
|$54,379
|T4
|Brittany Altomare
|-13
|68
|67
|68
|203
|$54,379
|T4
|Stacy Lewis
|-13
|68
|67
|68
|203
|$54,379
|T4
|Marina Alex
|-13
|65
|66
|72
|203
|$54,379
|T9
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|-12
|70
|67
|67
|204
|$32,233
|T9
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-12
|67
|69
|68
|204
|$32,233
|T11
|Cheyenne Knight
|-11
|70
|69
|66
|205
|$25,805
|T11
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-11
|71
|67
|67
|205
|$25,805
|T11
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-11
|71
|66
|68
|205
|$25,805
|T11
|Charley Hull
|-11
|67
|70
|68
|205
|$25,805
|T15
|Aditi Ashok
|-10
|72
|71
|63
|206
|$19,871
|T15
|Nelly Korda
|-10
|72
|70
|64
|206
|$19,871
|T15
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-10
|71
|69
|66
|206
|$19,871
|T15
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-10
|67
|71
|68
|206
|$19,871
|T15
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-10
|68
|69
|69
|206
|$19,871
|T20
|Jenny Shin
|-9
|74
|68
|65
|207
|$15,940
|T20
|Perrine Delacour
|-9
|73
|67
|67
|207
|$15,940
|T20
|Kelly Tan
|-9
|71
|69
|67
|207
|$15,940
|T20
|Caroline Masson
|-9
|67
|72
|68
|207
|$15,940
|T20
|Celine Boutier
|-9
|70
|67
|70
|207
|$15,940
|T20
|Yaeeun Hong
|-9
|68
|69
|70
|207
|$15,940
|T26
|Georgia Hall
|-8
|70
|71
|67
|208
|$13,159
|T26
|Megan Khang
|-8
|68
|72
|68
|208
|$13,159
|T26
|In Gee Chun
|-8
|70
|68
|70
|208
|$13,159
|T26
|Lauren Stephenson
|-8
|72
|65
|71
|208
|$13,159
|T30
|Yealimi Noh
|-7
|74
|69
|66
|209
|$10,574
|T30
|Ayaka Furue
|-7
|70
|72
|67
|209
|$10,574
|T30
|Amy Yang
|-7
|70
|72
|67
|209
|$10,574
|T30
|Allisen Corpuz
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$10,574
|T30
|Inbee Park
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$10,574
|T30
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-7
|69
|70
|70
|209
|$10,574
|T30
|Linnea Johansson
|-7
|66
|69
|74
|209
|$10,574
|T37
|Lilia Vu
|-6
|71
|72
|67
|210
|$8,400
|T37
|Isi Gabsa
|-6
|71
|71
|68
|210
|$8,400
|T37
|Na Rin An
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|210
|$8,400
|T37
|Jennifer Chang
|-6
|70
|68
|72
|210
|$8,400
|T41
|Ruixin Liu
|-5
|71
|72
|68
|211
|$6,162
|T41
|Paula Reto
|-5
|71
|72
|68
|211
|$6,162
|T41
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-5
|70
|73
|68
|211
|$6,162
|T41
|Alison Lee
|-5
|69
|74
|68
|211
|$6,162
|T41
|Brittany Lincicome
|-5
|73
|69
|69
|211
|$6,162
|T41
|Anna Nordqvist
|-5
|69
|73
|69
|211
|$6,162
|T41
|A Lim Kim
|-5
|72
|69
|70
|211
|$6,162
|T41
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|-5
|70
|71
|70
|211
|$6,162
|T41
|Marissa Steen
|-5
|69
|72
|70
|211
|$6,162
|T41
|Cydney Clanton
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|211
|$6,162
|T41
|Nasa Hataoka
|-5
|65
|75
|71
|211
|$6,162
|T41
|Su Oh
|-5
|68
|71
|72
|211
|$6,162
|T53
|Wichanee Meechai
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$4,475
|T53
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$4,475
|T53
|Pernilla Lindberg
|-4
|69
|73
|70
|212
|$4,475
|T53
|Janie Jackson
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$4,475
|T53
|Ryann O'Toole
|-4
|68
|72
|72
|212
|$4,475
|T53
|Bronte Law
|-4
|67
|72
|73
|212
|$4,475
|T59
|Dana Finkelstein
|-3
|72
|71
|70
|213
|$3,651
|T59
|Annie Park
|-3
|69
|74
|70
|213
|$3,651
|T59
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-3
|73
|69
|71
|213
|$3,651
|T59
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-3
|72
|70
|71
|213
|$3,651
|T59
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|213
|$3,651
|T59
|Amy Olson
|-3
|70
|71
|72
|213
|$3,651
|T59
|Austin Ernst
|-3
|70
|71
|72
|213
|$3,651
|T66
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|-2
|74
|69
|71
|214
|$3,185
|T66
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|214
|$3,185
|T66
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-2
|72
|70
|72
|214
|$3,185
|T66
|Katherine Perry-Hamski
|-2
|72
|70
|72
|214
|$3,185
|T66
|Giulia Molinaro
|-2
|68
|74
|72
|214
|$3,185
|T71
|Carlota Ciganda
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|215
|$2,977
|T71
|Angela Stanford
|-1
|77
|65
|73
|215
|$2,977
|73
|Rachel Rohanna
|1
|70
|73
|74
|217
|$2,920