2022 LPGA Drive On Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/05/2022 at 10:31 pm
The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Leona Maguire, who started the year with her first LPGA Tour win at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club in Ft. Myers, Fla.

In the final round of the 54-hole event, Maguire pulled away from the field by shooting 5-under 67 to finish on 18-under 198. That was good enough for a three-shot win over Lexi Thompson, making Maguire the first Irish-born LPGA winner.

Sarah Schmelzel finished alone in third place, a shot behind Thompson.

Maguire won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

LPGA Drive On Championship recap notes

Maguire picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Maguire earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 73 players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next month with the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Leona Maguire -18 66 65 67 198 $225,000
2 Lexi Thompson -15 69 67 65 201 $138,527
3 Sarah Schmelzel -14 69 69 64 202 $100,492
T4 Xiyu Lin -13 68 72 63 203 $54,379
T4 Patty Tavatanakit -13 66 70 67 203 $54,379
T4 Brittany Altomare -13 68 67 68 203 $54,379
T4 Stacy Lewis -13 68 67 68 203 $54,379
T4 Marina Alex -13 65 66 72 203 $54,379
T9 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -12 70 67 67 204 $32,233
T9 Jeongeun Lee6 -12 67 69 68 204 $32,233
T11 Cheyenne Knight -11 70 69 66 205 $25,805
T11 Brooke M. Henderson -11 71 67 67 205 $25,805
T11 Atthaya Thitikul -11 71 66 68 205 $25,805
T11 Charley Hull -11 67 70 68 205 $25,805
T15 Aditi Ashok -10 72 71 63 206 $19,871
T15 Nelly Korda -10 72 70 64 206 $19,871
T15 Hye-Jin Choi -10 71 69 66 206 $19,871
T15 Madelene Sagstrom -10 67 71 68 206 $19,871
T15 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -10 68 69 69 206 $19,871
T20 Jenny Shin -9 74 68 65 207 $15,940
T20 Perrine Delacour -9 73 67 67 207 $15,940
T20 Kelly Tan -9 71 69 67 207 $15,940
T20 Caroline Masson -9 67 72 68 207 $15,940
T20 Celine Boutier -9 70 67 70 207 $15,940
T20 Yaeeun Hong -9 68 69 70 207 $15,940
T26 Georgia Hall -8 70 71 67 208 $13,159
T26 Megan Khang -8 68 72 68 208 $13,159
T26 In Gee Chun -8 70 68 70 208 $13,159
T26 Lauren Stephenson -8 72 65 71 208 $13,159
T30 Yealimi Noh -7 74 69 66 209 $10,574
T30 Ayaka Furue -7 70 72 67 209 $10,574
T30 Amy Yang -7 70 72 67 209 $10,574
T30 Allisen Corpuz -7 70 69 70 209 $10,574
T30 Inbee Park -7 70 69 70 209 $10,574
T30 Jasmine Suwannapura -7 69 70 70 209 $10,574
T30 Linnea Johansson -7 66 69 74 209 $10,574
T37 Lilia Vu -6 71 72 67 210 $8,400
T37 Isi Gabsa -6 71 71 68 210 $8,400
T37 Na Rin An -6 71 70 69 210 $8,400
T37 Jennifer Chang -6 70 68 72 210 $8,400
T41 Ruixin Liu -5 71 72 68 211 $6,162
T41 Paula Reto -5 71 72 68 211 $6,162
T41 Pajaree Anannarukarn -5 70 73 68 211 $6,162
T41 Alison Lee -5 69 74 68 211 $6,162
T41 Brittany Lincicome -5 73 69 69 211 $6,162
T41 Anna Nordqvist -5 69 73 69 211 $6,162
T41 A Lim Kim -5 72 69 70 211 $6,162
T41 Bianca Pagdanganan -5 70 71 70 211 $6,162
T41 Marissa Steen -5 69 72 70 211 $6,162
T41 Cydney Clanton -5 70 70 71 211 $6,162
T41 Nasa Hataoka -5 65 75 71 211 $6,162
T41 Su Oh -5 68 71 72 211 $6,162
T53 Wichanee Meechai -4 72 70 70 212 $4,475
T53 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -4 71 71 70 212 $4,475
T53 Pernilla Lindberg -4 69 73 70 212 $4,475
T53 Janie Jackson -4 72 69 71 212 $4,475
T53 Ryann O'Toole -4 68 72 72 212 $4,475
T53 Bronte Law -4 67 72 73 212 $4,475
T59 Dana Finkelstein -3 72 71 70 213 $3,651
T59 Annie Park -3 69 74 70 213 $3,651
T59 Pornanong Phatlum -3 73 69 71 213 $3,651
T59 Moriya Jutanugarn -3 72 70 71 213 $3,651
T59 Gemma Dryburgh -3 72 69 72 213 $3,651
T59 Amy Olson -3 70 71 72 213 $3,651
T59 Austin Ernst -3 70 71 72 213 $3,651
T66 Fatima Fernandez Cano -2 74 69 71 214 $3,185
T66 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2 72 71 71 214 $3,185
T66 Ariya Jutanugarn -2 72 70 72 214 $3,185
T66 Katherine Perry-Hamski -2 72 70 72 214 $3,185
T66 Giulia Molinaro -2 68 74 72 214 $3,185
T71 Carlota Ciganda -1 72 71 72 215 $2,977
T71 Angela Stanford -1 77 65 73 215 $2,977
73 Rachel Rohanna 1 70 73 74 217 $2,920

