2022 LPGA Drive On Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Peacock, LPGA.com

The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship is the third event of the year on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, with Crown Colony Golf and Country Club in Ft. Myeers, Fla., hosting the LPGA Drive On Championship.

The LPGA Drive On Championship schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Peacock airing the championship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship field is headed by Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda and more of the game's best players.

There will be three days of golf, with 120 players starting out and looking to win in the 2022 LPGA Tour season.

This 54-hole event has no TV coverage. Live coverage is only available through NBC's streaming service, Peacock. LPGA.com will also have live streaming before Peacock coverage each day, exclusively airing three hours of the tournament per day.

Here are the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Friday, Feb. 4: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Feb. 5: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Feb. 6: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Friday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on LPGA.com, 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on LPGA.com, 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on LPGA.com, 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel