2022 LPGA Drive On Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Peacock, LPGA.com
LPGA Tour

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Peacock, LPGA.com

02/02/2022 at 8:22 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship is the third event of the year on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, with Crown Colony Golf and Country Club in Ft. Myeers, Fla., hosting the LPGA Drive On Championship.

The LPGA Drive On Championship schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Peacock airing the championship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship field is headed by Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda and more of the game's best players.

There will be three days of golf, with 120 players starting out and looking to win in the 2022 LPGA Tour season.

This 54-hole event has no TV coverage. Live coverage is only available through NBC's streaming service, Peacock. LPGA.com will also have live streaming before Peacock coverage each day, exclusively airing three hours of the tournament per day.

Here are the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Friday, Feb. 4: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Feb. 5: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Feb. 6: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

  • Friday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on LPGA.com, 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on LPGA.com, 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on LPGA.com, 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament