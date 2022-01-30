2022 LPGA Drive On Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla.
The LPGA Drive On Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Yuka Saso and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the third event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.
We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, for the second full-field event of the year.
The week-of alternate list is set, with Q-Series graduates getting to the top of the list.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 32 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 LPGA Drive On Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Na Rin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Na Yeon Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Casey Danielson
- Laura Davies
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Allison Emrey
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Dana Finkelstein
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Jaye Marie Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Charley Hull
- Janie Jackson
- Linnea Johansson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Christina Kim
- Lauren Kim
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Jeongeun Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Giulia Molinaro
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Inbee Park
- Hee Young Park
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Sophia Popov
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
Top 50 players in 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship field
- 1. Nelly Korda
- 4. Inbee Park
- 7. Nasa Hataoka
- 8. Danielle Kang
- 9. Yuka Saso
- 10. Brooke Henderson
- 12. Lexi Thompson
- 13. Patty Tavatanakit
- 14. Ayaka Furue
- 16. Anna Nordqvist
- 18. Jeongeun Lee6
- 20. Atthaya Thitikul
- 21. Jessica Korda
- 22. Ally Ewing
- 23. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 25. Celine Boutier
- 29. Georgia Hall
- 30. Austin Ernst
- 33. Charley Hull
- 34. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 35. In Gee Chun
- 36. Megan Khang
- 38. Sophia Popov
- 40. Leona Maguire
- 42. Madelene Sagstrom
- 43. Yealimi Noh
- 44. Gaby Lopez
- 45. Carlota Ciganda
- 46. Amy Olson
- 47. Mina Harigae
- 48. A Lim Kim
- 49. Jennifer Kupcho