Sun Mountain makes the Speed Cart V1R better, easier to use

Sun Mountain Golf has been making the Speed Cart since 1999, and it's been their flagship push cart for more than two decades.

Now, though, golf is experiencing a resurgence perhaps not seen since the Speed Cart debuted, and Sun Mountain is meeting that opportunity with the new Speed Cart V1R ($270).

The Speed Cart is a three-wheeled cart that opens in two quick steps. It features a storage tray up top for all the things you might need to grab quickly during a round: your phone, keys, balls, scorecare, tees and other trinkets. The storage tray also has a drink holder, umbrella holder and a mesh tray for more storage. Other accessories are sold a la cart, including a battery charger, cooler pouch, a seat and a cigar holder.

The bag's brackets are meant to work best with the Sun Mountain Sync bag, but the Speed Cart V1R is bag-agnostic and meant to work well with a variety of bags from a host of manufacturers.

When not in use, the Speed Cart V1R can fold down to a height of 16 inches with a width of 37 inches. It weighs just under 18 lbs.

The Speed Cart V1R is available in 10 different colors and is available now.