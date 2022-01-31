2022 LPGA Drive On Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/31/2022
Golf News Net


The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The LPGA Drive On Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and more.

This is the third event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 120 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club in Ft. Myers, Fla.

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship highlights

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $225,000
2 $139,572
3 $101,250
4 $78,325
5 $63,043
6 $51,580
7 $43,175
8 $37,826
9 $34,005
10 $30,948
11 $28,655
12 $26,744
13 $25,064
14 $23,536
15 $22,160
16 $20,937
17 $19,868
18 $18,951
19 $18,187
20 $17,575
21 $16,964
22 $16,352
23 $15,742
24 $15,130
25 $14,596
26 $14,061
27 $13,525
28 $12,990
29 $12,456
30 $11,997
31 $11,539
32 $11,080
33 $10,622
34 $10,163
35 $9,782
36 $9,399
37 $9,017
38 $8,635
39 $8,252
40 $7,947
41 $7,642
42 $7,337
43 $7,030
44 $6,725
45 $6,495
46 $6,266
47 $6,037
48 $5,807
49 $5,578
50 $5,348
51 $5,197
52 $5,043
53 $4,890
54 $4,738
55 $4,585
56 $4,431
57 $4,280
58 $4,126
59 $3,974
60 $3,821
61 $3,745
62 $3,668
63 $3,592
64 $3,515
65 $3,438
66 $3,362
67 $3,287
68 $3,209
69 $3,133
70 $3,057

