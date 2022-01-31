The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is set for $8.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,512,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is an event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order.

A cut is made after 54 holes to the top 60 players and ties for the final round of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money, as well as those who would finish in the top 65 and ties through three rounds.

The event is played this year at a three-course rotation hosted by Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

This is the 14th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 44 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,566,000 2 $948,300 3 $600,300 4 $426,300 5 $356,700 6 $315,375 7 $293,625 8 $271,875 9 $254,475 10 $237,075 11 $219,675 12 $202,275 13 $184,875 14 $167,475 15 $158,775 16 $150,075 17 $141,375 18 $132,675 19 $123,975 20 $115,275 21 $106,575 22 $97,875 23 $90,915 24 $83,955 25 $76,995 26 $70,035 27 $67,425 28 $64,815 29 $62,205 30 $59,595 31 $56,985 32 $54,375 33 $51,765 34 $49,590 35 $47,415 36 $45,240 37 $43,065 38 $41,325 39 $39,585 40 $37,845 41 $36,105 42 $34,365 43 $32,625 44 $30,885 45 $29,145 46 $27,405 47 $25,665 48 $24,273 49 $23,055 50 $22,359 51 $21,837 52 $21,315 53 $20,967 54 $20,619 55 $20,445 56 $20,271 57 $20,097 58 $19,923 59 $19,749 60 $19,575 61 $19,401 62 $19,227 63 $19,053 64 $18,879 65 $18,705