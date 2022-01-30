2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
01/30/2022
The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who started the year with a big win at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

In a Sunday duel, Ko prevailed up against Danielle Kang, who kicked off the season with a win last week in Orlando. With an up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the final hole, Ko locked up a one-shot win against Kang on 14-under 274.

Reigning US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso shot 67 on Sunday to finish in solo third place.

Ko won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the second LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 17th time.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 74 players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida.

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lydia Ko -14 63 70 72 69 274 $300,000
2 Danielle Kang -13 65 68 74 68 275 $184,255
3 Yuka Saso -12 67 70 72 67 276 $133,664
T4 Charley Hull -11 67 71 71 68 277 $93,312
T4 Celine Boutier -11 72 67 69 69 277 $93,312
T6 Lexi Thompson -7 70 70 73 68 281 $62,545
T6 Brooke M. Henderson -7 68 71 74 68 281 $62,545
T8 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -6 67 72 74 69 282 $45,227
T8 Stacy Lewis -6 68 72 72 70 282 $45,227
T8 Hye-Jin Choi -6 67 72 73 70 282 $45,227
T11 Georgia Hall -5 70 70 76 67 283 $36,567
T11 Ally Ewing -5 68 73 72 70 283 $36,567
T13 Bronte Law -4 68 70 78 68 284 $29,456
T13 Amy Yang -4 68 74 73 69 284 $29,456
T13 Aditi Ashok -4 66 72 76 70 284 $29,456
T13 Patty Tavatanakit -4 71 68 74 71 284 $29,456
T13 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -4 68 69 76 71 284 $29,456
T18 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -3 73 70 74 68 285 $24,514
T18 Ayaka Furue -3 69 72 71 73 285 $24,514
T20 Pornanong Phatlum -2 72 71 74 69 286 $20,824
T20 Megan Khang -2 70 74 72 70 286 $20,824
T20 Carlota Ciganda -2 68 72 76 70 286 $20,824
T20 Nelly Korda -2 68 72 76 70 286 $20,824
T20 Jessica Korda -2 72 68 75 71 286 $20,824
T20 In Gee Chun -2 68 72 73 73 286 $20,824
T20 Nasa Hataoka -2 67 71 73 75 286 $20,824
T27 Ryann O'Toole -1 70 70 78 69 287 $15,881
T27 Sarah Schmelzel -1 71 73 73 70 287 $15,881
T27 Su Oh -1 69 70 78 70 287 $15,881
T27 Anna Nordqvist -1 71 74 71 71 287 $15,881
T27 Leona Maguire -1 73 70 71 73 287 $15,881
T27 Sophia Schubert -1 70 72 72 73 287 $15,881
T27 Morgane Metraux -1 72 66 76 73 287 $15,881
T34 Xiyu Lin E 72 72 75 69 288 $12,156
T34 Dana Finkelstein E 68 75 76 69 288 $12,156
T34 Gaby Lopez E 68 73 78 69 288 $12,156
T34 Na Rin An E 71 70 75 72 288 $12,156
T34 Perrine Delacour E 69 72 75 72 288 $12,156
T34 Marina Alex E 68 71 77 72 288 $12,156
T40 Jennifer Kupcho 1 68 75 79 67 289 $9,684
T40 Madelene Sagstrom 1 70 72 78 69 289 $9,684
T40 Jasmine Suwannapura 1 71 73 75 70 289 $9,684
T40 A Lim Kim 1 70 71 78 70 289 $9,684
T40 Yaeeun Hong 1 70 73 74 72 289 $9,684
T45 Lilia Vu 2 70 73 77 70 290 $8,121
T45 Jeongeun Lee 2 70 75 74 71 290 $8,121
T45 Hee Young Park 2 72 72 75 71 290 $8,121
T45 Atthaya Thitikul 2 72 71 73 74 290 $8,121
T49 Brittany Lincicome 3 72 73 78 68 291 $7,095
T49 Kelly Tan 3 75 69 74 73 291 $7,095
T49 Rachel Rohanna 3 70 74 72 75 291 $7,095
T52 Emma Talley 4 76 68 76 72 292 $6,254
T52 Albane Valenzuela 4 71 73 76 72 292 $6,254
T52 Wichanee Meechai 4 72 72 75 73 292 $6,254
T52 Pajaree Anannarukarn 4 70 72 77 73 292 $6,254
T52 Karrie Webb 4 71 72 75 74 292 $6,254
T57 Cydney Clanton 5 74 71 76 72 293 $5,196
T57 Stephanie Meadow 5 75 69 77 72 293 $5,196
T57 Amanda Doherty 5 68 74 78 73 293 $5,196
T57 Jenny Shin 5 72 73 74 74 293 $5,196
T57 Christina Kim 5 70 75 74 74 293 $5,196
T57 Jeongeun Lee6 5 67 73 77 76 293 $5,196
T63 Dewi Weber 6 71 71 82 70 294 $4,540
T63 Lauren Stephenson 6 70 74 79 71 294 $4,540
T63 Amy Olson 6 69 75 78 72 294 $4,540
T63 Laura Restrepo 6 71 74 75 74 294 $4,540
T63 Mel Reid 6 71 72 76 75 294 $4,540
T68 Muni He 7 70 74 79 72 295 $4,186
T68 Linnea Johansson 7 72 71 77 75 295 $4,186
T70 Brittany Lang 8 72 73 76 75 296 $4,011
T70 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 8 74 71 74 77 296 $4,011
72 Jaye Marie Green 9 70 75 78 74 297 $3,933
T73 Allison Emrey 13 72 73 81 75 301 $3,858
T73 Gerina Mendoza 13 67 77 75 82 301 $3,858

