2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who started the year with a big win at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.
In a Sunday duel, Ko prevailed up against Danielle Kang, who kicked off the season with a win last week in Orlando. With an up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the final hole, Ko locked up a one-shot win against Kang on 14-under 274.
Reigning US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso shot 67 on Sunday to finish in solo third place.
Ko won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio recap notes
Ko picks up the win in the second LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 17th time.
By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 74 players finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida.
2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Lydia Ko
|-14
|63
|70
|72
|69
|274
|$300,000
|2
|Danielle Kang
|-13
|65
|68
|74
|68
|275
|$184,255
|3
|Yuka Saso
|-12
|67
|70
|72
|67
|276
|$133,664
|T4
|Charley Hull
|-11
|67
|71
|71
|68
|277
|$93,312
|T4
|Celine Boutier
|-11
|72
|67
|69
|69
|277
|$93,312
|T6
|Lexi Thompson
|-7
|70
|70
|73
|68
|281
|$62,545
|T6
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-7
|68
|71
|74
|68
|281
|$62,545
|T8
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|-6
|67
|72
|74
|69
|282
|$45,227
|T8
|Stacy Lewis
|-6
|68
|72
|72
|70
|282
|$45,227
|T8
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-6
|67
|72
|73
|70
|282
|$45,227
|T11
|Georgia Hall
|-5
|70
|70
|76
|67
|283
|$36,567
|T11
|Ally Ewing
|-5
|68
|73
|72
|70
|283
|$36,567
|T13
|Bronte Law
|-4
|68
|70
|78
|68
|284
|$29,456
|T13
|Amy Yang
|-4
|68
|74
|73
|69
|284
|$29,456
|T13
|Aditi Ashok
|-4
|66
|72
|76
|70
|284
|$29,456
|T13
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-4
|71
|68
|74
|71
|284
|$29,456
|T13
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-4
|68
|69
|76
|71
|284
|$29,456
|T18
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|-3
|73
|70
|74
|68
|285
|$24,514
|T18
|Ayaka Furue
|-3
|69
|72
|71
|73
|285
|$24,514
|T20
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-2
|72
|71
|74
|69
|286
|$20,824
|T20
|Megan Khang
|-2
|70
|74
|72
|70
|286
|$20,824
|T20
|Carlota Ciganda
|-2
|68
|72
|76
|70
|286
|$20,824
|T20
|Nelly Korda
|-2
|68
|72
|76
|70
|286
|$20,824
|T20
|Jessica Korda
|-2
|72
|68
|75
|71
|286
|$20,824
|T20
|In Gee Chun
|-2
|68
|72
|73
|73
|286
|$20,824
|T20
|Nasa Hataoka
|-2
|67
|71
|73
|75
|286
|$20,824
|T27
|Ryann O'Toole
|-1
|70
|70
|78
|69
|287
|$15,881
|T27
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-1
|71
|73
|73
|70
|287
|$15,881
|T27
|Su Oh
|-1
|69
|70
|78
|70
|287
|$15,881
|T27
|Anna Nordqvist
|-1
|71
|74
|71
|71
|287
|$15,881
|T27
|Leona Maguire
|-1
|73
|70
|71
|73
|287
|$15,881
|T27
|Sophia Schubert
|-1
|70
|72
|72
|73
|287
|$15,881
|T27
|Morgane Metraux
|-1
|72
|66
|76
|73
|287
|$15,881
|T34
|Xiyu Lin
|E
|72
|72
|75
|69
|288
|$12,156
|T34
|Dana Finkelstein
|E
|68
|75
|76
|69
|288
|$12,156
|T34
|Gaby Lopez
|E
|68
|73
|78
|69
|288
|$12,156
|T34
|Na Rin An
|E
|71
|70
|75
|72
|288
|$12,156
|T34
|Perrine Delacour
|E
|69
|72
|75
|72
|288
|$12,156
|T34
|Marina Alex
|E
|68
|71
|77
|72
|288
|$12,156
|T40
|Jennifer Kupcho
|1
|68
|75
|79
|67
|289
|$9,684
|T40
|Madelene Sagstrom
|1
|70
|72
|78
|69
|289
|$9,684
|T40
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|1
|71
|73
|75
|70
|289
|$9,684
|T40
|A Lim Kim
|1
|70
|71
|78
|70
|289
|$9,684
|T40
|Yaeeun Hong
|1
|70
|73
|74
|72
|289
|$9,684
|T45
|Lilia Vu
|2
|70
|73
|77
|70
|290
|$8,121
|T45
|Jeongeun Lee
|2
|70
|75
|74
|71
|290
|$8,121
|T45
|Hee Young Park
|2
|72
|72
|75
|71
|290
|$8,121
|T45
|Atthaya Thitikul
|2
|72
|71
|73
|74
|290
|$8,121
|T49
|Brittany Lincicome
|3
|72
|73
|78
|68
|291
|$7,095
|T49
|Kelly Tan
|3
|75
|69
|74
|73
|291
|$7,095
|T49
|Rachel Rohanna
|3
|70
|74
|72
|75
|291
|$7,095
|T52
|Emma Talley
|4
|76
|68
|76
|72
|292
|$6,254
|T52
|Albane Valenzuela
|4
|71
|73
|76
|72
|292
|$6,254
|T52
|Wichanee Meechai
|4
|72
|72
|75
|73
|292
|$6,254
|T52
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|4
|70
|72
|77
|73
|292
|$6,254
|T52
|Karrie Webb
|4
|71
|72
|75
|74
|292
|$6,254
|T57
|Cydney Clanton
|5
|74
|71
|76
|72
|293
|$5,196
|T57
|Stephanie Meadow
|5
|75
|69
|77
|72
|293
|$5,196
|T57
|Amanda Doherty
|5
|68
|74
|78
|73
|293
|$5,196
|T57
|Jenny Shin
|5
|72
|73
|74
|74
|293
|$5,196
|T57
|Christina Kim
|5
|70
|75
|74
|74
|293
|$5,196
|T57
|Jeongeun Lee6
|5
|67
|73
|77
|76
|293
|$5,196
|T63
|Dewi Weber
|6
|71
|71
|82
|70
|294
|$4,540
|T63
|Lauren Stephenson
|6
|70
|74
|79
|71
|294
|$4,540
|T63
|Amy Olson
|6
|69
|75
|78
|72
|294
|$4,540
|T63
|Laura Restrepo
|6
|71
|74
|75
|74
|294
|$4,540
|T63
|Mel Reid
|6
|71
|72
|76
|75
|294
|$4,540
|T68
|Muni He
|7
|70
|74
|79
|72
|295
|$4,186
|T68
|Linnea Johansson
|7
|72
|71
|77
|75
|295
|$4,186
|T70
|Brittany Lang
|8
|72
|73
|76
|75
|296
|$4,011
|T70
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|8
|74
|71
|74
|77
|296
|$4,011
|72
|Jaye Marie Green
|9
|70
|75
|78
|74
|297
|$3,933
|T73
|Allison Emrey
|13
|72
|73
|81
|75
|301
|$3,858
|T73
|Gerina Mendoza
|13
|67
|77
|75
|82
|301
|$3,858