2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who started the year with a big win at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

In a Sunday duel, Ko prevailed up against Danielle Kang, who kicked off the season with a win last week in Orlando. With an up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the final hole, Ko locked up a one-shot win against Kang on 14-under 274.

Reigning US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso shot 67 on Sunday to finish in solo third place.

Ko won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the second LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 17th time.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 74 players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida.

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Lydia Ko -14 63 70 72 69 274 $300,000 2 Danielle Kang -13 65 68 74 68 275 $184,255 3 Yuka Saso -12 67 70 72 67 276 $133,664 T4 Charley Hull -11 67 71 71 68 277 $93,312 T4 Celine Boutier -11 72 67 69 69 277 $93,312 T6 Lexi Thompson -7 70 70 73 68 281 $62,545 T6 Brooke M. Henderson -7 68 71 74 68 281 $62,545 T8 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -6 67 72 74 69 282 $45,227 T8 Stacy Lewis -6 68 72 72 70 282 $45,227 T8 Hye-Jin Choi -6 67 72 73 70 282 $45,227 T11 Georgia Hall -5 70 70 76 67 283 $36,567 T11 Ally Ewing -5 68 73 72 70 283 $36,567 T13 Bronte Law -4 68 70 78 68 284 $29,456 T13 Amy Yang -4 68 74 73 69 284 $29,456 T13 Aditi Ashok -4 66 72 76 70 284 $29,456 T13 Patty Tavatanakit -4 71 68 74 71 284 $29,456 T13 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -4 68 69 76 71 284 $29,456 T18 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -3 73 70 74 68 285 $24,514 T18 Ayaka Furue -3 69 72 71 73 285 $24,514 T20 Pornanong Phatlum -2 72 71 74 69 286 $20,824 T20 Megan Khang -2 70 74 72 70 286 $20,824 T20 Carlota Ciganda -2 68 72 76 70 286 $20,824 T20 Nelly Korda -2 68 72 76 70 286 $20,824 T20 Jessica Korda -2 72 68 75 71 286 $20,824 T20 In Gee Chun -2 68 72 73 73 286 $20,824 T20 Nasa Hataoka -2 67 71 73 75 286 $20,824 T27 Ryann O'Toole -1 70 70 78 69 287 $15,881 T27 Sarah Schmelzel -1 71 73 73 70 287 $15,881 T27 Su Oh -1 69 70 78 70 287 $15,881 T27 Anna Nordqvist -1 71 74 71 71 287 $15,881 T27 Leona Maguire -1 73 70 71 73 287 $15,881 T27 Sophia Schubert -1 70 72 72 73 287 $15,881 T27 Morgane Metraux -1 72 66 76 73 287 $15,881 T34 Xiyu Lin E 72 72 75 69 288 $12,156 T34 Dana Finkelstein E 68 75 76 69 288 $12,156 T34 Gaby Lopez E 68 73 78 69 288 $12,156 T34 Na Rin An E 71 70 75 72 288 $12,156 T34 Perrine Delacour E 69 72 75 72 288 $12,156 T34 Marina Alex E 68 71 77 72 288 $12,156 T40 Jennifer Kupcho 1 68 75 79 67 289 $9,684 T40 Madelene Sagstrom 1 70 72 78 69 289 $9,684 T40 Jasmine Suwannapura 1 71 73 75 70 289 $9,684 T40 A Lim Kim 1 70 71 78 70 289 $9,684 T40 Yaeeun Hong 1 70 73 74 72 289 $9,684 T45 Lilia Vu 2 70 73 77 70 290 $8,121 T45 Jeongeun Lee 2 70 75 74 71 290 $8,121 T45 Hee Young Park 2 72 72 75 71 290 $8,121 T45 Atthaya Thitikul 2 72 71 73 74 290 $8,121 T49 Brittany Lincicome 3 72 73 78 68 291 $7,095 T49 Kelly Tan 3 75 69 74 73 291 $7,095 T49 Rachel Rohanna 3 70 74 72 75 291 $7,095 T52 Emma Talley 4 76 68 76 72 292 $6,254 T52 Albane Valenzuela 4 71 73 76 72 292 $6,254 T52 Wichanee Meechai 4 72 72 75 73 292 $6,254 T52 Pajaree Anannarukarn 4 70 72 77 73 292 $6,254 T52 Karrie Webb 4 71 72 75 74 292 $6,254 T57 Cydney Clanton 5 74 71 76 72 293 $5,196 T57 Stephanie Meadow 5 75 69 77 72 293 $5,196 T57 Amanda Doherty 5 68 74 78 73 293 $5,196 T57 Jenny Shin 5 72 73 74 74 293 $5,196 T57 Christina Kim 5 70 75 74 74 293 $5,196 T57 Jeongeun Lee6 5 67 73 77 76 293 $5,196 T63 Dewi Weber 6 71 71 82 70 294 $4,540 T63 Lauren Stephenson 6 70 74 79 71 294 $4,540 T63 Amy Olson 6 69 75 78 72 294 $4,540 T63 Laura Restrepo 6 71 74 75 74 294 $4,540 T63 Mel Reid 6 71 72 76 75 294 $4,540 T68 Muni He 7 70 74 79 72 295 $4,186 T68 Linnea Johansson 7 72 71 77 75 295 $4,186 T70 Brittany Lang 8 72 73 76 75 296 $4,011 T70 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 8 74 71 74 77 296 $4,011 72 Jaye Marie Green 9 70 75 78 74 297 $3,933 T73 Allison Emrey 13 72 73 81 75 301 $3,858 T73 Gerina Mendoza 13 67 77 75 82 301 $3,858