Who is Will Zalatoris? Bio for Farmers Insurance Open leader (and he’s not Happy Gilmore’s caddie)

Will Zalatoris has a share of the lead into the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, the second PGA Tour event of the year in the mainland United States. At 14-under total through 54 holes, Zalatoris could secure his first PGA Tour win against a solid field in the San Diego area.

Zalatoris is 25 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after earning his PGA Tour card through being a non-member that finished inside the equivalent of the top 125 in FedEx Cup points in the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

Zalatoris was on the verge of earning a PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour, but his status was able to garner starts on the PGA Tour that he ultimately parlayed into special temporary PGA Tour membership. In the end, Zalatoris finished runner-up in the 2021 Masters and practically locked up a spot on the PGA Tour as a full member in 2021-2022.

Zalatoris looks like Happy Gilmore's caddie

Will Zalatoris indeed looks like the young caddie Happy Gilmore has in the 1996 film. Of course, Zalatoris is not Happy Gilmore's caddie. The actor who was Happy Gilmore's caddie is Jared Van Snellenberg, who helped Happy at the Waterbury Open.

Zalatoris played collegiate golf at Wake Forest, and he's been an accomplished player for a long time. But he's also not even as old as "Happy Gilmore." He was born in 1997 and is 25 years old.

What a win at Torrey Pines means

With a win today, Zalatoris would earn him the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters next April, the 2023 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next two after that. And, according to the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open payout, he would win $1.512 million to top it all off.