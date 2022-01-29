2022 Farmers Insurance Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payout is from the $8.4 million purse, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Farmers Insurance Open prize pool is at $1,512,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $915,600. The Farmers Insurance Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and the last-place player is guaranteed $15,708.

The Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Patick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open from the correct 2022 Farmers Insurance Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 60 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,512,000 2 $915,600 3 $579,600 4 $411,600 5 $344,400 6 $304,500 7 $283,500 8 $262,500 9 $245,700 10 $228,900 11 $212,100 12 $195,300 13 $178,500 14 $161,700 15 $153,300 16 $144,900 17 $136,500 18 $128,100 19 $119,700 20 $111,300 21 $102,900 22 $94,500 23 $87,780 24 $81,060 25 $74,340 26 $67,620 27 $65,100 28 $62,580 29 $60,060 30 $57,540 31 $55,020 32 $52,500 33 $49,980 34 $47,880 35 $45,780 36 $43,680 37 $41,580 38 $39,900 39 $38,220 40 $36,540 41 $34,860 42 $33,180 43 $31,500 44 $29,820 45 $28,140 46 $26,460 47 $24,780 48 $23,436 49 $22,260 50 $21,588 51 $21,084 52 $20,580 53 $20,244 54 $19,908 55 $19,740 56 $19,572 57 $19,404 58 $19,236 59 $19,068 60 $18,900 61 $18,732 62 $18,564 63 $18,396 64 $18,228 65 $18,060 66 $17,892 67 $17,724 68 $17,556 69 $17,388 70 $17,220 71 $17,052 72 $16,884 73 $16,716 74 $16,548 75 $16,380 76 $16,212 77 $16,044 78 $15,876 79 $15,708